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Euro 2028 ticket prices: UEFA set to freeze costs in massive blow to FIFA's controversial pricing model
A stark contrast in costs
The 2028 European Championship, hosted across England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland, will feature a pricing structure designed to protect traditional supporters. UEFA has confirmed that 40% of all tickets will be reserved for the two most affordable "Fans First" categories. In a shocking comparison reported by The Athletic, a single parking space at a 2026 World Cup stadium in the United States - currently averaging £133 - could cost more than five individual tickets for Euro 2028. This move highlights a growing divide in how football's governing bodies value the match-going experience, with UEFA using high-end VIP+ sales to subsidise general admission.
- AFP
Rejecting the dynamic model
While FIFA has embraced a controversial "dynamic pricing" model that sees costs fluctuate based on demand, UEFA has pledged to stick to fixed face values for Euro 2028. This ensures that fans are not priced out of the market by algorithmic spikes during high-demand windows. Furthermore, UEFA has committed to a face-value resale platform, preventing the predatory secondary market inflation seen with World Cup tickets.
At the World Cup, FIFA reportedly takes a 30% cut from combined buyer and seller fees on the secondary market, whereas UEFA’s model is intended to provide a fair opportunity for fans to follow their nations without financial exploitation.
Accessibility and allocations
The disparity between the two tournaments extends to the volume of tickets available to actual fans. For Euro 2028, UEFA will reserve 10,000 tickets per country for every group match, a significant increase from FIFA’s allocation of fewer than 4,000 per association. Accessibility for disabled supporters is also a major point of contention; at the Euros, disabled fans can access the cheapest categories and request a complimentary ticket for a helper. Conversely, FIFA has faced backlash for requiring disabled fans at the 2026 World Cup to pay full price for themselves without offering a free ticket for a companion.
Feature
World Cup 2026
Euro 2028
National Team Allocation
4,000 tickets
10,000 tickets
Cheapest Group Ticket
£45
£30
Cat 3 Group Ticket
£164
£60
Dynamic Pricing
Yes
No
Face-Value Resale
No
Yes
Free Disabled Companion
No
Yes
Parking
£133
N/A
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The road to autumn 2027
The full list of confirmed prices and specific sales dates for the Euros will be officially unveiled in autumn 2027. Following the final tournament draw in December of that year, the first application window will open for supporters. While prices are expected to rise through the knockout stages, they are forecast to remain significantly lower than the four-figure sums demanded for World Cup showpieces, such as the £3,119 "supporter value" seats at MetLife Stadium. Fans will be watching closely to see if FIFA’s final tranche of 2026 tickets, due for release this Wednesday, forces any adjustments in response to UEFA’s fan-centric stance.