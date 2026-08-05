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Embattled FIFA chief Gianni Infantino defies resignation calls following intense seven hour staff meeting in Morocco
Infantino defends his position in Rabat
According to Sky Sports, Infantino completed a seven-hour marathon meeting with senior FIFA staff on Wednesday before being pictured smiling alongside secretary general Mattias Grafstrom at a Women's AFCON match in Morocco.
The gathering followed intense fallout over a collapsed plan to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup to private investors, prompting figures like Luis Figo to call for his immediate departure.
However, Infantino maintains that he is directly accountable to the 211 member associations that comprise FIFA rather than his vocal critics. By calculating that he holds firm backing from member nations across Africa, Asia and South America, Infantino remains determined to cling to power.
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Opposition grows within the football community
The political maneuvering comes amid severe criticism from prominent football figures. Figo launched a scathing assessment of Infantino, describing his conduct as "the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour" while asserting that Infantino has debased his office and "should go. Now."
Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, distanced himself from the aborted commercial strategy. Wenger publicly clarified that he was excluded from the plan, stating, "The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity." These statements highlight the deep divisions currently fracturing the organisation.
Contested promises and regional alliances
Reports have also emerged suggesting Infantino offered Morocco the host rights for the 2030 World Cup final at Casablanca's new Hassan II Stadium in exchange for public backing.
Morocco, alongside Spain and Portugal, will co-host the 2030 tournament, with Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu previously considered the frontrunner.
However, FIFA moved quickly to deny making any guarantees regarding the showpiece fixture. A FIFA spokesperson clarified that "it is untrue and misleading to claim that the FIFA president made any promises regarding the staging of the 2030 World Cup final" and confirmed that a decision will only be taken at the appropriate time.
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What next for the FIFA presidency?
The decision now rests with Infantino's detractors to formulate their next move against his leadership. Opponents could convene an emergency FIFA Council meeting or request an extraordinary Congress to call a formal vote of no confidence. Alternatively, rival candidates have until November 18 to enter the race for the upcoming presidential election in March, setting up a decisive battle for the future of football governance.
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