Infantino accused of 'deception' as UEFA, CONCACAF, AFC launch joint attack

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing the most significant threat to his leadership yet after three of the world’s most powerful football confederations launched a scathing joint attack. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the global game, UEFA, CONCACAF, and the AFC have officially accused the governing body of "deception" following the fallout of a plan to sell off commercial rights to the World Cup.