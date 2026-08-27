European football's governing body, UEFA, has initiated explosive criminal legal proceedings against FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino. The legal challenge centers on a controversial and now-abandoned proposal to sell off significant commercial stakes in the World Cup and other major global competitions to private investment firms.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has sensationally ruled himself out of the running for the FIFA presidency, but he has not pulled his punches regarding the future of Gianni Infantino. The Slovenian official insists that the current head of world football must either resign or prepare for a fierce leadership challenge at the upcoming FIFA Congress.
Gianni Infantino is reportedly ready to back a further expansion of the World Cup to 64 teams as he battles to maintain his grip on power at FIFA. The Swiss executive faces unprecedented pressure from major football confederations following a series of controversial proposals that have left his long-term future in doubt.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing the most significant threat to his leadership yet after three of the world’s most powerful football confederations launched a scathing joint attack. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the global game, UEFA, CONCACAF, and the AFC have officially accused the governing body of "deception" following the fallout of a plan to sell off commercial rights to the World Cup.
UEFA has refused to back down in its explosive stand-off with FIFA, despite a public apology from Gianni Infantino. European football's governing body maintains that its member nations could still boycott the World Cup and other major tournaments following the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprises privatisation plot.
The civil war at the summit of global football shows no signs of abating as England and UEFA have reaffirmed their stance on a potential World Cup boycott. Despite a public apology from FIFA president Gianni Infantino regarding his controversial commercial plans, European nations remain steadfast in their opposition to his leadership.