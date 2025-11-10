Arsenal, beware - Man City are starting to heat up! Winners and losers from Jeremy Doku-inspired demolition of Liverpool as Arne Slot is forced back to the drawing board

In Guardiola's 1000th game as a coach, in which he was serenaded from start to finish by the Etihad faithful, he watched his side swat Liverpool aside in a merciless act of revenge for what occurred last season. And in doing so he and his team trimmed Arsenal's lead at the top of the table down to four points and sent out a message to the Gunners: 'Not so fast'.

Arsenal should know as well as anyone that you cannot ever count City out of a title race. Mikel Arteta's side led the table for 248 days in 2022-23, the longest period for any team that did not win the title, and at one point held an eight-point advantage. Arsenal then signed Declan Rice the following summer and shored up their defence but still fell short again, even though City lost Kevin De Bruyne for half the season and Erling Haaland for two months.

The Gunners seem to have learned from past mistakes and have assembled a deep squad that can absorb injuries to the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Odegaard. And yet watching the way City ripped their way through Liverpool on Sunday, with the mesmeric Jeremy Doku leading their charge and Haaland scoring for the ninth time in 11 matches, it must have been difficult not to be overcome by a sense of dread.

With Liverpool now trailing Arsenal by eight points, they are fading from the title race as dramatically as the way they wrapped their tentacles around it at this stage of last season. But City are right back in the mix, and their chase of Arsenal has truly now begun.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Etihad Stadium...