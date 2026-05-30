BREAKING NEWS: Arne Slot & Liverpool part ways with immediate effect

Liverpool have made the decision to part company with Slot after a turbulent 2025-26 campaign that saw the Merseysiders narrowly secure their place in the Champions League after finishing a disappointing fifth place in the Premier League table.

An official statement from the club reads: "Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.

"He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation."



