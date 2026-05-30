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BREAKING NEWS: Arne Slot & Liverpool part ways with immediate effect
Slot sacked by Liverpool
Liverpool have made the decision to part company with Slot after a turbulent 2025-26 campaign that saw the Merseysiders narrowly secure their place in the Champions League after finishing a disappointing fifth place in the Premier League table.
An official statement from the club reads: "Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.
"He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation."
Reds go backwards despite significant investment
Many were predicting Liverpool would go on to retain their top-flight crown this season, given the significant amount spent in the summer transfer window. The Reds splashed out a figure in the region of £446 million, the most ever spent by a Premier League club in a single transfer window, on the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, with all having struggled to justify their price tags amid injury issues and lack of form.
Hugo Ekitike, another signed in the summer for a hefty fee, was one of few to impress in what has a been a woeful campaign for the club, with the Frenchman having scored 17 goals in all competitions before suffering a cruel ACL injury back in April that ended his season and World Cup hopes.
Iraola the strong favourite to replace Slot
Departing Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is now expected to be the front-runner to replace Slot in the Anfield dugout. The Spaniard has enhanced his reputation significantly during his time in charge of the Cherries, assembling a competitive squad that achieved a remarkable sixth-placed finish, improving on an already-impressive ninth place achieved in 2024-25.