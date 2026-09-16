'He is a great finisher' - Andoni Iraola hails Dominik Szoboszlai after Liverpool knock Tottenham out of Carabao Cup

The Basque tactician was delighted with the energy shown by his rotated side, despite coming under sustained late pressure from the visitors. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Iraola said: "I am pleased with the performance. I think there have been different phases in the game but overall I liked the energy. We scored but I am happy because we are in the next round.

“I think at 2-0, they have to take a risk and win some territory. We were defending well but conceding a lot of set-pieces and when they scored that put us under some pressure. Luckily for us we found a way to score a third and finish the game properly."