Tottenham, for De Zerbi it is a never-ending crisis: beaten 3-1 by Liverpool, knocked out of the League Cup and criticised by the fans

Anfield was meant to be a defining test for Tottenham and Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian's Spurs had slipped into a downward spiral, scoring 0 goals and taking only two points from their first four Premier League matches. They were hanging on to the League Cup , where their only convincing result of the season had come in the 5-1 win over Brentford, in a bid to steady themselves and ease the pressure building around the team.





That task was never going to be simple against Liverpool, at home and just as desperate for a lift in Andoni Iraola's new adventure after three draws in four Premier League matches. In the end, the pitch gave its answer and the 3-1 final score only confirmed the crisis gripping the London side.



