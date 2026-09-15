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Emanuele Tramacere

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Tottenham, for De Zerbi it is a never-ending crisis: beaten 3-1 by Liverpool, knocked out of the League Cup and criticised by the fans

Tottenham Hotspur
R. De Zerbi
Carabao Cup
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool

Another misstep by Spurs, who find the net again but are knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool.

Anfield was meant to be a defining test for Tottenham and Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian's Spurs had slipped into a downward spiral, scoring 0 goals and taking only two points from their first four Premier League matches. They were hanging on to the League Cup , where their only convincing result of the season had come in the 5-1 win over Brentford, in a bid to steady themselves and ease the pressure building around the team.


That task was never going to be simple against Liverpool, at home and just as desperate for a lift in Andoni Iraola's new adventure after three draws in four Premier League matches. In the end, the pitch gave its answer and the 3-1 final score only confirmed the crisis gripping the London side.


  • The usual problems

    With a long injury list that included Sandro Tonali, De Zerbi named a side close to the strongest XI available, while Iraola went for measured rotation and again leaned on several youngsters. The match stayed entertaining and evenly balanced, with chances at both ends, and Spurs will feel unfortunate not to have taken theirs.

    Liverpool, though, were ruthless at the other end. Mac Allister struck first in the opening half, then after the break Gakpo, a player the Italian coach had strongly wanted in the summer market, made it 2-0 from the Argentine's assist. Mamardashvili's missed exit let Gallagher pull one back from a set piece, but late pressure and the introduction of Solanke and Maddison brought no equaliser for the white-and-blues. Instead, Szoboszlai made it 3-1 in stoppage time and sealed the match.

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  • Complaint

    Tottenham's crisis shows no sign of ending. Alongside the frustration felt by the Italian manager and the team, Spurs fans have now started protesting too. Roberto De Zerbi is firmly in the firing line after being labelled a manager "without experience".

    For now, a change in the dugout is not on the horizon. But the next match against Aston Villa, who have actually done even worse in the league and also need crucial points to climb back up, could prove decisive in this troubled campaign.

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Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV