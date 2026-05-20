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Southampton's appeal denied! Saints bid to overturn play-off final expulsion denied as spying scandal punishment stands
EFL panel upholds spying punishment
The EFL announced on Wednesday that Southampton have had their appeal against their play-off expulsion firmly rejected. The independent league arbitration panel's dismissal of the challenge was confirmed in an official statement: "A league arbitration panel has tonight dismissed Southampton Football Club's appeal against the independent disciplinary commission's sanction following the admittance of multiple breaches of EFL regulations. The determination means that the original sanction of expulsion from the Championship play-offs remains in place, as does the four-point deduction to be applied to the 2026-27 Championship table and the reprimand in respect of all charges."
Consequently, Middlesbrough, who initially lost the semi-final tie 2-1, advance instead.
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Saints express profound disappointment
The south-coast side responded to the final ruling by maintaining their stance that the penalty was excessively harsh. Releasing a lengthy statement acknowledging the outcome, Southampton shared their devastation: "We know how painful this moment will be for our supporters, players, staff, commercial partners and the wider community who have given so much backing to the team throughout the season and we apologise once again to everyone impacted by this. The club will reflect carefully on the events that have led to this point, learn from them and take the necessary steps to move forward responsibly. While tonight is a painful moment, this football club will respond with humility, accountability and determination to put things right."
Training ground breaches and opponent backlash
The controversy erupted after a member of head coach Tonda Eckert’s analysis team was reportedly caught filming Middlesbrough's training sessions. The EFL revealed that Southampton admitted to illicit observations concerning three separate fixtures against Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough.
This scandal has deeply frustrated Hull City, who must now prepare for a completely different opponent. Hull owner Acun Ilicali voiced his discontent to Sky Sports, hinting at potential legal action. He stated: "I don't want to accuse anybody and until we see the full picture, but it has had too much of an effect on us. I am representing a big club and a big family and I will not let our family get harmed with injustice."
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What's next for the Championship play-offs
Attention now shifts firmly to Saturday's highly anticipated final at Wembley Stadium, where Middlesbrough will lock horns with Hull. The victors will secure a coveted spot in the top flight, guaranteeing roughly £200 million in broadcast income. Meanwhile, Southampton face a grim reality as they prepare for another gruelling Championship season, burdened by a negative points tally before a single ball is kicked.