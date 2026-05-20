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Alisson gives Juventus green light with Liverpool goalkeeper willing to miss out on Champions League to make Serie A return
Alisson willingness to compromise
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Alisson has given Juventus the green light regarding a summer transfer. The Serie A side have endured a difficult campaign under head coach Luciano Spalletti. Following a recent defeat to Fiorentina, Juventus sit sixth in the league table and are in danger of missing out on a place in Europe's most prestigious club competition, with the Bianconeri neeing AC Milan, Roma and Como to stumble in the last week of the season.
Missing out on Europe's premier competition could cost the club up to €60 million in lost revenue. However, the Brazilian remains convinced by the project, with his representatives reaffirming his strong desire to move to Turin regardless of their final league position.
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Saying goodbye to Anfield
The experienced goalkeeper is preparing for an emotional farewell when Liverpool host Brentford on Sunday. Manager Arne Slot is expected to start the Brazilian, allowing him to say a proper goodbye to supporters after eight memorable seasons. During his successful stint on Merseyside, Alisson helped the club secure two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, a Club World Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and a Champions League trophy.
Despite making over 300 appearances and remaining a key figure this season, injury problems and the rapid development of Giorgi Mamardashvili has increasingly threatened his guaranteed starting position. This internal competition has gradually pushed the former Roma star to actively pursue a permanent return to the familiar surroundings of the Italian top flight this summer.
Finding an amicable solution
While the player has made his intentions clear, orchestrating his departure from England requires careful negotiation. Alisson has a valid contract until June 2027, meaning Juventus have to reach a financial agreement with the Premier League side. All parties involved, especially the goalkeeper himself, are committed to ensuring a respectful exit that honours his legendary status. The Turin outfit desperately need an injection of leadership and quality after losing their way over the past two years. They view the seasoned international as a crucial pillar for their necessary rebuild, and his willingness to sacrifice top-tier European football has only strengthened their resolve to finalise the complex deal.
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What happens next?
With Alisson set to join the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup, his agent is prepared to accelerate negotiations over the next three weeks. The clear objective is to finalise the transfer agreement before the international tournament begins. This will allow the goalkeeper to focus entirely on his national team duties while securing his long-term club future in Italy.