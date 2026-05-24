AFP
'I am so tired' - Pep Guardiola insists Man City exit is 'right decision' after emotional final game
Guardiola bids emotional farewell to Manchester
Guardiola struggled to contain his emotions on the pitch after the final whistle. The match also marked the final appearances for club stalwarts Bernardo Silva and John Stones. Despite City taking a 1-0 lead through Antoine Semenyo's 11th goal since his January move from Bournemouth, Unai Emery's Aston Villa fought back. A second-half brace from Ollie Watkins ensured the Europa League winners spoiled the farewell party by securing a 2-1 victory. Commenting on the tearful goodbye, the manager said: "I don’t cry, but when I saw Bernardo cry I cried. I said don’t cry but it happened. It was such a special moment. The emotions were so high. I will never forget."
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Exhausted manager reflects on Etihad decade
Reflecting on his departure after a historic decade at the helm, Guardiola openly expressed his exhaustion. He stated: "I am so tired. Seriously, I am so tired. I did everything. We did it. The memories I have of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are unbeatable but the luggage of memories I have from here from 10 years is more than any other."
Since arriving in the summer of 2016, the Spaniard managed 593 games, securing 423 victories, 77 draws, and 93 defeats. He emphasised that human connections mattered more than silverware, adding: "Without the trophies I would have been sacked but it is not looking at the trophies in the cabinet at home that makes me happy. It is the memories and connections I had since day one with the city, the backroom staff and the players."
Leaving at the right time for City
Despite the emotional send-off, the tactical mastermind insisted his departure is best for the Premier League giants as they transition into a new era. Guardiola explained: "It is the right time. I will not miss it for a while, that’s for sure. I feel deeply that the decision is the right decision for this club and the players. I thank the club for respecting it, they understood."
The manager leaves having secured an astonishing 20 trophies for Manchester City, including six Premier League titles, one Champions League three FA Cups, and five League Cups.
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What the future holds for Guardiola
Looking ahead, Guardiola intends to take a long break from football to recharge after this exhausting but glorious decade. While he insisted he will not miss the game for a while, his phenomenal managerial record guarantees that he won't be short on suitors when the time comes for him to seek a return to the dugout.