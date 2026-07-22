Who has won the most Asian Cup titles?

Asian heavyweights Japan are the most successful side in AFC Asian Cup history, winning the title four times (1992, 2000, 2004, and 2011).

How many teams are in the Asian Cup?

At present, 24 teams participate in the AFC Asian Cup, an increase from the 16 teams that featured from 2004 to 2015. Fun fact: during the inaugural edition in 1956, just four teams took part in the tournament.

Who has made the most Asian Cup appearances ever?

Yasuhito Endo, a cult hero from Japan, leads the all-time appearance maker list with 21 Asian Cup games to his name. The midfielder feature in four consecutive editions between 2004 and 2015.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the Asian Cup?

Ali Daei, who held the record for scoring the most international goals before Cristiano Ronaldo leapfrogged him in 2021, has found the net a record 14 times in Asian Cup history, three times more than any other player.

Who is the oldest player ever in the Asian Cup and how old was he?

Indian footballing icon Sunil Chhetri is the oldest player to ever feature in the AFC Asian Cup, achieving the feat in the 2023 edition (played in 2024) at the age of 39 years and 173 days.

Who is the youngest player ever in the Asian Cup and how old was he?

Talal Haji, aged 16 years and 131 days, became the youngest player to ever play in the tournament when he featured for Saudi Arabia in a group stage game against Thailand at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Which famous players have played in the Asian Cup?

Ali Daei, Sunil Chhetri, Tim Cahill, Mark Schwarzer, Son Heung-min, Keisuke Honda, Shunsuke Nakamura, Sardar Azmoun, and Park Ji-sung are some of the biggest stars to have participated in the AFC Asian Cup.

Which famous managers have managed in the Asian Cup?