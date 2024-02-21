Son Heung-min breaks silence on Lee Kang-in's 'wrong behaviour' after suffering dislocated finger in ping pong row with PSG star at Asian Cup
Son Heung-min urged South Korea fans to go easy on Lee Kang-in as the Tottenham star broke his silence regarding their altercation at the Asian Cup.
- Son and Lee involved in table tennis dispute
- Spurs star suffered finger injury in altercation
- South Korea hero told fans to forgive team-mate