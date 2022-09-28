Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller has spoken to Percy Tau whose future with the club has been uncertain as he undergoes his rehabilitation.

The Witbank-born player is close to resuming training

Koller held talks with Tau as the Bafana star continued his recovery

The former Club Brugge star was linked with Chiefs and Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian giants have revealed that the club's new coach held talks with Tau as he continues his rehabilitation having sustained a season-ending injury last month.

Since then Koller has taken over the reins at Al Ahly and it was unclear whether Tau would be part of the Austrian tactician's plans or not.

The 10-time African champions have now issued a statement indicating that Tau is close to resuming full training, with Koller having checked up on the Bafana Bafana international and offered him some support.

WHAT DID AL AHLY STATEMENT SAY? "Percy Tau, Al Ahly's first team football player, is in the final stage of his rehabilitation program to prepare him to return to participating in group training [sessions], after making sure that he completes his recovery and [ensure] his readiness to be with the team," a club statement read.

"Tau trained in the gym and then completed his program inside the touchline of the pitch under the supervision of Tariq Abdel Aziz, the rehabilitation specialist, and it included running around the field and some light exercises with the ball.

"The team's coach, Marcel Koller, was keen to speak with Percy Tau during his rehabilitation program to check on his condition and support him morally."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking to Koller would have surely boosted Tau's confidence and he should feel part of the 61-year-old mentor's plans heading into the new campaign in the North African country.

Al Ahly were reportedly keen to offload the man nicknamed Lion of Judah at the end of their league campaign and he saw his proposed transfer to French side Le Havre fail to materialize.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star was also linked with a return to the PSL with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates being credited with an interest in him.

However, those reports and rumours have cooled down in recent weeks with Lion of Judah contracted to Al Ahly until June 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? It is unclear whether the 28-year-old will be available for selection when Al Ahly play their first game of the season next weekend.

The Red Eagles are scheduled to take on Tunisian side Monastir away in a Caf Champions League match on October 9.