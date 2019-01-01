Senegal's Opa Nguette and Habib Diallo secure French Ligue 2 title for Metz

Efforts from the Senegalese forwards gave the Maroons a crucial home win that secured league glory at the Stade Saint-Symphorien

Habib Diallo's brace and Opa Nguette's lone effort gave Metz a 3-0 win over Valenciennes that secured their spot as Ligue 2 winners on Friday.

Nguette opened the scoring at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in the 17th minute and Diallo doubled the lead six minutes later, after benefitting from Renaud Cohade's assist

On the half-hour mark, Diallo stretched the lead for the hosts with his second goal of the night from the penalty spot to become the joint top scorer in the second-tier with 25 goals from 35 games.

#FCMVAFC Quelle belle soirée ! Grâce à une prestation aboutie, le #FCMetz s'impose face à @VAFC (3-0) et obtient son quatrième titre de champion de @DominosLigue2. Le compte-rendu de la rencontre ▶️ https://t.co/zxoXk5GjzZ pic.twitter.com/8ZmUbtzfuc — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) May 3, 2019

The victory extended Metz's dominance at the summit of the Ligue 2 table to 78 points from 36 matches with two games remaining before the end of the season.

Frederic Antonetti's side boasts of 11 African players including goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja, defender John Boye, 's Victorien Angban, Zambia's Stopilla Sunzu, Mali's Mamadou Fofana amongst others.

Article continues below

Friday's triumph confirms Metz's promotion to the next season but they will be looking to end the 2018-19 campaign on a high when they face Nancy and second-placed Brest on May 10 and 16 respectively.

Following a successful campaign in the French second division, the African stars will hope to make a statement for the countries at the 2019 in .

The 2019 Afcon is scheduled to start on June 21 with an opening fixture between and Zimbabwe.