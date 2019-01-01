Sam Nyamweya set to announce whether he will run for FKF presidency

The former administrator has said he will announce his stand soon on whether he will run for the seat in the next elections

Former Football Federation (FKF) President Sam Nyamweya has hinted he could run for the seat in the upcoming elections.

Nyamweya decided to withdraw from the race in 2016 although he was the incumbent before Nick Mwendwa went on to win the seat.

The current president defeated Semi Aina and Ambrose Rachier.

Should Nyamweya decide to run, he will join Moses Akaranga who is the former Vihiga county governor, in the race which will also see Mwendwa seek re-election.

“In view of the passionate appeal and in an effort to redeem the beautiful game from imminent collapse, I am deeply considering the requests of the stakeholders who I have been in communication with,” Nyamweya said in a statement seen by Goal.

“I am soon going to make an announcement on my position on the way forward.”

Nyamweya also revealed he has received persuasions from various quarters who have shown interest to support him.

“I have been inundated by calls and visits by delegations of principal football stakeholders, drawn from different parts of the country to seek my wise counsel, and request to offer leadership and direction on the management of the beautiful game and its future growth,” he concluded.

Nyamweya has always remained a fierce critic of Mwendwa and his administration and his eventual decision to run against him is expected to drive the wedge between the duo even further.

The national elections are expected to be conducted at the end of the year.