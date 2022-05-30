Sadiq a key part of Almeria’s promotion – La Liga

The Nigeria international has been hailed for his starring role in Rojiblancos’ return to the Spanish elite division

La Liga has recognised Umar Sadiq’s contributions to Almeria’s return to the Spanish elite division.

The Nigeria international was among the goal scorers as Rubi’s men secured a 2-2 away draw with Leganes on Sunday evening.

A 53rd-minute strike from Sadiq ensured the game ended on a no winner no vanquished note – leaving the Rojiblancos to finish the 2021-22 campaign with 81 points.

In the just-concluded season, the Super Eagle accounted for 18 goals and nine assists in 36 matches for the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos side.

And that has been commended by the organisers of the Spanish top-flight on their social media platform.

⚽ 18 goals

👟 9 assists



🌟 Sadiq Umar has been a key part of @UDAlmeria_Eng's promotion to #LaLigaSantander!#DesenlaceLaLiga pic.twitter.com/051TLC5oUM — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 29, 2022

“18 goals, nine assists Sadiq Umar has been a key part of Almeria’s promotion to La Liga Santander!,” the body wrote on Twitter.

Almeria got demoted to the Segunda Division after finishing 19th in the 2014–15 season, however, and will return to the elite league after seven seasons.

Following the club’s promotion, manager Rubi expressed his delight: “I’m very happy to help an Andalusian team move back up. They’re treating me very well and the province of Almeria is now back in the top-tier,” he told the club website.

“I know that this sport is sometimes decided on the last ball. The end of the season has been incredible because the teams that don't have much at stake are pure professionals. All three of us would’ve deserved it.”

Even with Almeria’s La Liga promotion, it is uncertain if Sadiq will remain at the club as he has been linked with a move to AS Roma.