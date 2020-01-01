'Remains a dream for me' - Assia Sidhoum sets Women's World Cup target with Algeria

Having starred for the North African country at the continental showpiece, the midfielder has disclosed her ambition to appear on the global stage

Assia Sidhoum says her main dream is to play in the Women's World Cup with as she also aims to help the team qualify for the next African Women's Cup of Nations.

Sidhoum was raised in Canada and enjoyed scholarships from Shattuck-St. Mary’s to Niagara University in the United States, featuring in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championship.



Following her exploits in the United States, she was called up to the Algeria squad and was part of her North African country's campaign at the 2018 continental showpiece in where she featured twice.

The 24-year-old, who previously starred for French outfit Albi before her injury in 2019, disclosed her dreams while reflecting on her bittersweet Awcon experience two years ago.

More teams

"When we arrived in Ghana, I realised how important the tournament is and what it meant to play for the national team," Sidhoum told Fifa.com .

"Playing against African teams in packed stadiums with that enormous media coverage was incredible.

Article continues below

"At the time, I thought to myself how amazing it was that this girl who had started her football journey from scratch had gone all the way to the African finals.

"Unfortunately, our results weren’t up to expectations. And while we failed to qualify for the Women’s World Cup, we do have a bright future.



“I hope to recover quickly from injury and do all I can to help Algeria make the . Playing in the World Cup remains a dream from me.

"As for my club career, my dream is to play for one of Canada’s top clubs and why not move back to Europe or the US.”