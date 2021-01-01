Pulisic confidence highest in 'a while' after making Chelsea return from starring USMNT role

The winger has started just three games under Thomas Tuchel but is hoping a strong international window will bolster his chances

Christian Pulisic has returned to Chelsea on a high from the international break, saying his confidence is the highest it's been in "a while" after starring for the U.S. national team.

Pulisic started in the USMNT's 4-1 win over Jamaica before scoring and turning in a man-of-the-match performance in a 2-1 win at Northern Ireland.

The 22-year-old's international displays come at an opportune time, as he has struggled for consistent minutes at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

What was said?

"It always feels good, of course, to get on the scoresheet," Pulisic told Chelsea's official website. "It's definitely going to help build some confidence.

"I'm feeling good right now, and the guys are feeling good as it seemed here. For me personally as well, going back to the club level, I'm really excited.

"I'm feeling confident, as I've said. I feel the best I've felt in my game for a while, so I'm excited for what's to come."

Pulisic under Tuchel

The German manager took over from Frank Lampard in January and immediately helped revive Chelsea's fortunes.

On an individual level though, Pulisic has found life under Tuchel to be somewhat challenging.

The American was a regular starter under Lampard but has started just one Premier League match since Tuchel took over the Blues.

Pulisic has started a further two FA Cup matches since Tuchel's arrival, and he is still looking for his first goal under the former Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

What's next

Pulisic will hope to earn his second Premier League start under Tuchel this weekend when West Brom visit Stamford Bridge.

Following that game, Chelsea will face Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

