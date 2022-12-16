Osimhen ‘the best striker in Serie A’ -AS Roma legend Totti praises Nigeria international

Former AS Roma captain Francesco Totti has identified Nigeria international Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the Serie A.

Totti in awe of Osimhen’s goalscoring exploits

Roma legend feels Nigerian is the complete package

Ex-Napoli striker Denis also impressed by the 23-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen has continued to show his goalscoring prowess in Italy since signing for Napoli in July 2020 and currently leads the Serie A scoring charts with nine goals from 11 league matches.

His qualities have earned him praise from a number of the Italian top flight’s former players and Roma legend Totti is the latest to express his delight.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "The strongest striker in Serie A? Osimhen in my opinion," Totti, who played all his 25-year club career at Roma, told BepiTv1 channel as quoted by Tuttonapoli.

"First, because he scores, when he gets the ball, he scores. And then he makes himself available to the team. He's always in the right place at the right time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli made Osimhen the most expensive African player when they paid €70 million to acquire him from French side Lille and his spell in Naples has proved to be a success, scoring 38 goals in 76 games.

He managed 10 goals in his first season, which was largely interrupted by injuries, before netting 18 in 2021-22 and 10 in all competitions this term.

He was in top form just before the World Cup break, having scored eight goals in as many games, as Napoli maintained their lead at the top of the Serie A table.

Totti’s praises come just days after AC Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi called Osimhen “the best right now and beyond Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud.”

WHAT’S MORE? Former Napoli striker German Denis, who featured for the Azzurri between 2008 and 2010, concurs with Totti. "I agree with Totti, Osimhen is the best striker in Serie A,” Denis told Tuttonapoli.

“He's having a great time, he's making the difference and Napoli are ahead of everyone thanks to him too.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Osimhen will hope to pick up from where he left when Napoli return to Serie A action on January 4 away to Inter Milan.