Okello: Gor Mahia lose striker to Iranian side Shahr Khodro FC after two seasons

South Sudanese striker Tito Okello has confirmed he has left FKF Premier League side Gor Mahia to sign for Shahr Khodro FC.

The 26-year-old lanky forward joined the former league champions on August 26, 2020, from Uganda’s Vipers SC and went on to help the team win the FKF Shield Cup last season.

However, at the start of the current campaign, Okello, who has played for a host of clubs in Uganda including KCCA FC, SC Villa, and BUL FC, handed in a transfer request to leave K’Ogalo citing unpaid salaries and allowances.

Despite the request, K’Ogalo stuck their ground maintaining Okello was part and parcel of the team but on Tuesday, GOAL obtained an emotional letter from the player thanking the club for the warm reception they accorded him and confirming his exit to join Iranian side Khodro.

What did Okello’s statement say?

“Dear Gor Mahia family, today I say goodbye to a magnificent club as Gor Mahia but I take with me many memories, lessons and great moments that will live with me forever,” read part of the statement signed by Okello and obtained by GOAL.

“I want to thank the club for helping me become a better footballer and for making me feel at home during my time here.

“Gor Mahia remain in my heart forever because it gave me the amazing opportunity to play in Nairobi and for me winning the FKF Shield Cup at Nyayo Stadium last season was a dream come through.

“With that, I can only say thank you to the club, to the fans that supported me since the first day I wore this jersey, and of course thank you and good luck to my teammates, who helped me settle in since day one not only as teammates but as friends.”

‘I want to start a new chapter’

The statement continued: “At last I want to wish Gor Mahia much success for the future and thank the club for giving me the opportunity to sign for Shahr Khodro FC Football Club, a club to which I want to give back all the trust they have given me and start a new chapter with much success.

“Thank you from all my heart.”

Though he was born in Uganda in a city called Gulu situated in the Northern region, Okello switched allegiance from playing for Uganda’s national team the Cranes, and settled for South Sudan.

He made his debut for South Sudan on October 10, 2020, against Cameroon B and has so far managed four appearances notching one goal in the process.

Okello’s new club Khodro competes in the Persian Gulf Pro League, it was founded in 2013 and was known as Padideh Khorasan Football Club. They play their home games at the Imam Reza Stadium which has a seating capacity of 27,700.

Khodrou are currently sitting at the bottom of the 16-team table with five points from 17 matches and they will next face Naft Masjed Soleyman in their league fixture at Behnam Mohammadi Stadium on Friday.