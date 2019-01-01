NSL leaders Wazito open a three-point gap as Ushuru falter

Ushuru has dropped four points from a possible six in the last two games

Wazito opened a three-point lead at the top of the National Super League thanks to a sloppy performance by Ushuru.

St Joseph Youth held Ushuru at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru but Wazito took full advantage to take their season's tally to 34.

Wazito, backed by the money from Dubai-based businessman, Ricardo Badoer, beat Green Commandos 4-0 away in Kakamega to get off the should of Ushuru.

Derrick Onyango hit a brace in between a strike by David Oswe and a goal from the spot by Dennis Gicheru to hand Wazito a second successive victory.

Collated results: St. Joseph’s Youth 0-0 Ushuru, Coast Stima 1-2 Kisumu All Stars, Modern Coast Rangers 2-1 Bidco United, Nairobi City Stars 1-2 FC Talanta, Kibera Black Stars vs Thika United, Kangemi All-Stars 0-1 Nairobi Stima, Kenya Police 2-0 Eldoret Youth, Migori Youth 1-3 Administration Police, Fortune Sacco 2-1 Shabana, Green Commandos 0-4 Wazito.