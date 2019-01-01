Nairobi City Stars confirm takeover by Jonathan Jackson Foundation

The club was relegated from the Kenyan Premier League in 2016

National Super League side Nairobi City Stars have confirmed their takeover by the Jonathan Jackson Foundation.

The foundation has acquired the club as it aims to run other programmes that seek to empower women and youth across the city.

The new ownership brings to an end the leadership that was spearheaded by Peter Jabuya for over a decade now. Jabuya’s effort of leading the team was lauded by the in-coming chairman Jonathan Jackson.

“We are aware of the club’s recent challenges, but we thank former Chair (Peter) Jabuya for keeping it as a unit for this long. Our most immediate objective is to keep the team in the league (NSL) as we put in place elaborate plans for upcoming seasons,” Jackson stated in a letter sent to the media and seen by Goal.

Jabuya exuded confidence that the team will be able to achieve its set objectives under the new management.

“I thank God for fulfilling my desire to ensure that Nairobi City Stars stay afloat and not to die because of financial challenges. After over 10 years with it, I am happy to hand it over to an entity [that] I am sure is able to take it to greater heights.”

Nairobi City Stars are 17th on the NSL log with only four points separating them from the relegation zone.

Recently, head coach John Amboko and two of his players Austine Ochieng and Ronny Kagunzi were given a 90-day suspension for misconduct in their match against Police at Karuturi Ground in Naivasha on April 17.

The trio will not be part of the team during the current season because of the ban.