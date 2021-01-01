'There is no pressure' - Muguna, Rupia upbeat ahead of Kenya vs South Sudan friendly

The local federation organised the test matches for the Harambee Stars ahead of their Afcon qualifiers later in the month

Harambee Stars midfielder Kenneth Muguna and striker Elvis Rupia have stated they are not under pressure ahead of Saturday's friendly tie against South Sudan at Kasarani.

The South Sudan match was organised by the Football Kenya Federation in order to prepare the Kenya side for the decisive remaining African Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month. Gor Mahia's Muguna and AFC Leopards' Rupia have said they are not under pressure at all before the Bright Stars game.

"We are not under any pressure because we trust our capabilities. Those who are joining us for the first time have also shown their abilities from the league games they have played," Muguna told Goal on Friday.

"We are ready and nobody is under pressure to prove anything. The most important thing is confidence and I have seen it in my fellow players and that is a positive sign before we tackle our fixture on Saturday."

"If we will have to work according to what the coaches have asked us to do from the very first day, then I feel we will not be under any pressure," said Rupia. "We will go and play and the results will speak for themselves.

"In every game, what matters a lot is the effort applied, it does not matter whether it is a friendly game or a competitive one. The more we work in unison the better chances of getting results."

The Gor Mahia captain also explained why the South Sudan tie is key, especially for the new players who are eyeing starting places in the final qualifiers team.

"South Sudan will give us the best preparations before the Afcon qualifiers as I believe the best players have been selected and that will make it a tough game like any other," concluded the midfielder.

"Kenya is a country rich in talent and when one reaches the national team it is a deserved honour. The coaches know us from our clubs where they have seen us play week in week out and this is an opportunity that is very key for those who did not play in the last games."

After facing the Bright Stars, the Harambee Stars will tackle Tanzania twice in more friendlies.

Kenya found themselves in a difficult position in the qualifiers after a 1-1 draw against Comoros in Nairobi and a 2-1 loss in Moroni in November.

Only local players were summoned for the three upcoming friendlies.