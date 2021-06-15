Momanyi demands release from broke champions Gor Mahia

The former Kakamega Homeboyz player is unhappy at the club and believes his time is up

Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi is demanding a release letter from the club citing breach of contract and frustration.

The experienced centre-back has been with K'Ogalo since 2017, after joining from Kakamega Homeboyz.

However, things have not been going on well for the player of late and he now wants a new challenge.

"It started with his signing fee; his contract had expired and last October he extended," a source close to the player told Goal on Tuesday.

"He received part of the sign-on fee and has not received the rest. With the club also not paying players at the moment, things have become even tougher for the player since he has a family to feed.

"The coach is also frustrating him by not giving him playtime. But that is not even the problem, the main concern for Momanyi is that he is being sidelined and you know it is not good for a player."

The 29-year-old defender has made up his mind on leaving the Football Kenya Federation Premier League reigning champions.

"He has already communicated to the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] that he wants out, but the management has not yet answered," our source continued.

"But whatever that may happen, Momanyi is done and is on his way out. He feels disrespected despite his loyalty to the team despite challenges.

"There are many teams that have shown interest in the player, so it is good for him to play in a place he is appreciated and mentally stable. Even if he will not leave now, he will by the end of the season."

Club chairman Rachier was unavailable for comment. However, team manager Jolawi Abondo denied knowledge of what is going on.

"You are the first one to inform me that Momanyi wants out, I do not know anything on the same," he told Goal.

"So I cannot comment on what I don't know."

Before extending his deal at Gor Mahia, KCB FC and Tusker FC were among the teams that were keen on signing him.

Whether they will rekindle their interest in the defender once again is yet to be known.