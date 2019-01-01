Masoud Juma and David 'Cheche' Ochieng join Harambee Stars training camp

Harambee Stars are set to face Ghana in a formality Afcon qualifying match next month

Masud Juma and David Ochieng were part of the Harambee Stars players who took part in the opening session on Tuesday.

have kicked-off preparation for the remaining Africa Cup of Nations finals group clash against and the Chan competition.

Article continues below

Coach Sebastien Migne led the local based players during the session at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies grounds. Stars, though have already booked a ticket to the continental showpiece set to be staged in , are set to play Ghana, away, in the final Group F qualifying match.

Also in line for the Harambee Stars is an African Nations Championships Qualifier against Burundi, set to be played on a date to be announced by Caf in due course.

The tournament is reserved exclusively for players actively featuring in their respective national leagues.