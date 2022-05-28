Liverpool or Real Madrid? African fans divided on Champions League winner

Enthusiasts are divided on where the pendulum would swing as the Reds try Los Blancos for size in Saint-Denis

As Liverpool prepare to take on Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final at the Stade de France, African fans have taken to social media to predict who will come out victorious.

Both teams face off for the prestigious European title – a repeat of the 2017-18 final where the Reds bowed 3-1 to Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos.

Fans have taken to social media to have their say on who will triumph.

Many fans feel Carlos Ancelotti’s side will emerge victorious. The Spaniards are unbeaten in their last five meetings between these two sides, since a 4-0 Champions League round of 16, second leg defeat at Anfield back in 2009.

If you're supporting Real Madrid tommorow, retweet, put a 🏳️ and follow everyone who likes.



Hala Madrid 🤍 pic.twitter.com/luTO0mXnuP — Zimbabwean🇿🇼Madridistas (@ZiMadridista) May 27, 2022

.@deejayfaremi, make I carry Real Madrid straight win in 90 minutes? — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) May 28, 2022

Ama Barca fan..but I want real Madrid to win the champions league 🥇#benzema — KaptainAmsco (@AmscoLee) May 28, 2022

The most experienced side going into this final are the Bernabeu giants..... Real Madrid for the UCL win tonight.#halamadrid#uclfinal#LivRmd https://t.co/OhP94bpbDt pic.twitter.com/CexSOrf6e0 — I 🗣️⚽On📺&📻 (@iam_ramires) May 28, 2022

I know I won’t be able to watch d match tonight cos I don’t want to die BUT if Real Madrid win lasan!!!!!!make i no fumble sha — Smickey (@smickeymg) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid will def win the UCL tonight. Seeing the cup going to England, especially Liverpool will break my heart! 😏 — King David (@MeetOlamide) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid to win tonight

1-3 — Lekan Idowu🧡 (@3mmanueel) May 28, 2022

Liverpool to first score then Real Madrid scores an equalizer to extra time, Real Madrid wins — James Abiodun Adeleye 🇳🇬 (@sevenoflagos) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid is winning guys — D I V I N E (@don_divine12) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid All the way..For the love of Hazard.#ChampionsLeague — Nicholas Millicentˢᵀ 🔱 (@Nicholasmillic1) May 28, 2022

Realmadrid ❤💢💯💯💢💥🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Teeh (@TaiwoOlowosale) May 28, 2022

Liverpool’s last triumph in the competition was in the 2018-19 campaign when they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Victory for the Anfield giants would help Jurgen Klopp's men win their third piece of silverware in the 2021-22 campaign.

Many fans feel they will get things right against the reigning La Liga champions in France.



.Liverpool gonna lead by early goal



.Benzema gonna equalize with s perfect goal



.Finally mane take the lead for Liverpool to win the UCL



HERE WE GO — RING MY LINE (@juniorkingp) May 28, 2022

I want liverpool to win.

And they will. — Bathong .Wena.🦄 (@pedi_hun) May 28, 2022

If Liverpool wins tonight then Mane should win the Ballon d’Or I don’t have to explain man. — Phil.👑🦅🐐 (@bamwinejnr) May 28, 2022

We all want Liverpool to win tonight right? — Abby baby🦋 (@_abby_y) May 28, 2022

I have supported Liverpool and Real Madrid in this season’s UCL. I want Liverpool to win, and won’t be sad if Madrid wins. — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 28, 2022

I want Liverpool to win today's UCL final. — Toyin Omotoso (NG) (@toyinomotoso) May 28, 2022

I want Liverpool to win tonight not because I am a Barca fan but because they along side Man City have been the best sides in Europe this season.They deserve to win it.#LiverpoolVsRealMadrid #ChampionsLeagueFinal — Umar Sa'ad Hassan🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid to score 10 goals, Liverpool to win the trophy 😂 — Cindymonel™ (@cindy_blog) May 28, 2022

Shortly after the Reds touched down in Paris, manager Klopp previewed the game during the press conference inside the stadium.

"I have no idea how it will feel if we win it, to be honest. You have to ask me that question after the game," he told the media.

"In the moment, we are more in the mood to prepare that we can give them a real game, a proper fight. Yes, you are right, it’s the most decorated club. It’s a team where some players can win it a fifth time, it’s a team where the manager can win it a fourth time.

"That all says a lot obviously. We cannot buy this experience now or get it overnight. We feel, if not the same experience, but we are experienced meanwhile as well – we are here for the third time in five years, that’s special as well."



