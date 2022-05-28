Liverpool or Real Madrid? African fans divided on Champions League winner
As Liverpool prepare to take on Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final at the Stade de France, African fans have taken to social media to predict who will come out victorious.
Both teams face off for the prestigious European title – a repeat of the 2017-18 final where the Reds bowed 3-1 to Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos.
Fans have taken to social media to have their say on who will triumph.
Many fans feel Carlos Ancelotti’s side will emerge victorious. The Spaniards are unbeaten in their last five meetings between these two sides, since a 4-0 Champions League round of 16, second leg defeat at Anfield back in 2009.
Liverpool’s last triumph in the competition was in the 2018-19 campaign when they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
Victory for the Anfield giants would help Jurgen Klopp's men win their third piece of silverware in the 2021-22 campaign.
Many fans feel they will get things right against the reigning La Liga champions in France.
Shortly after the Reds touched down in Paris, manager Klopp previewed the game during the press conference inside the stadium.
"I have no idea how it will feel if we win it, to be honest. You have to ask me that question after the game," he told the media.
"In the moment, we are more in the mood to prepare that we can give them a real game, a proper fight. Yes, you are right, it’s the most decorated club. It’s a team where some players can win it a fifth time, it’s a team where the manager can win it a fourth time.
"That all says a lot obviously. We cannot buy this experience now or get it overnight. We feel, if not the same experience, but we are experienced meanwhile as well – we are here for the third time in five years, that’s special as well."
