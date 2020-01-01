Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to rival Inter for Eriksen

The French giants could be willing to compete with the Nerazzurri for the playmaker.

are set to rival for the signature of midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Mirror.

The reigning champions see Spurs' €20m (£17.1m/$22.3m) asking price for the Dane as more than reasonable and are willing to meet that in order to secure his services.

However, Inter are currently ahead in the race and have already submitted a formal offer.