PSG survive late scare to win!
Madrid hold on for victory
Kroos and Benzema hit for table-toppersWhat appeared to be a straightforward evening for Real Madrid ended with the Merengue holding on for dear life against Rayo, with Toni Kroos of all people turning up to clear off the line in injury time! It's nevertheless three more points for Carlo Ancelotti's men, who are back at the top of La Liga.
Madrid turn to Hazard as Falcao makes swift exit
Bordeaux pull one back
Lifeline for Rayo!
Mbappe makes it three for PSG
PSG's dream duo
Tiger time?
King Karim
Madrid ace sets new goal mark
10 - @realmadriden's Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 has reached 10 goals in 11 of his 13 seasons in @LaLigaEN (10 in 2021/22) - only Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 (15) has scored 10+ goals in more campaigns in the competition in the 21st century than the Frenchman (11 - David Villa scored in 10). Infallible pic.twitter.com/9xNElO8v3h— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 6, 2021
Few problems for Madrid & PSG
Both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain enjoy comfortable leads as we reach the halfway mark.
The Spanish giants lead 2-0 against Rayo thanks to goals from Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema, while Neymar's double has put PSG well in control away to Bordeaux. Could the second 45 minutes yet bring a surprise in either match?
Neymar at the double!
A moving tribute
Benzema makes it two!
PSG off the mark through Neymar
Kroos in control!
Time to break the drought?
2 - Real Madrid have drawn their last two home LaLiga games, both nil-nil, vs Villarreal and Osasuna – they last drew three consecutive home games in the competition in October 1969, while they have never had three consecutive goalless draws at home in the top-flight. Obstacle. pic.twitter.com/BdWYzjCFYj— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 6, 2021
Newcastle omens don't bode well for Howe
0 - Newcastle – the only Premier League side without a victory - are on their longest ever winless run from the beginning of a league campaign. Indeed, each of the last four Premier League sides to endure a similar start to a top-flight season have gone on to be relegated. Howe? pic.twitter.com/tNdTbc0H2e— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021
Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano team news
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @RayoVallecano!#RealMadridRayo pic.twitter.com/3A8FMo2h7i— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 6, 2021
⚡ Once del Rayo Vallecano elegido por Andoni Iraola para enfrentarse al @realmadrid.#RealMadridRayo #VamosRayo pic.twitter.com/z6h6Qkx3ds— Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) November 6, 2021
Full time: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle
Spoils shared at The Amex
Newcastle were only bottom of the Premier League for a few hours in the end, having ultimately manager to avoid another defeat in dramatic fashion.
Brighton went in at half-time with a one-goal lead thanks to a Trossard penalty, which they were good value for after dominating possession and pinning the visitors in their half.
However, Newcastle upped their game in the second period and eventually drew level through Hayden to set up an exciting finish.
The Magpies might have won it stoppage time as Wilson found himself one-on-one with Brighton keeper Sanchez, only for the Spaniard to take him out and earn a red card, with a pulsating contest then ultimately ending in a draw.
⏱ It finishes level at the Amex Stadium.#BHANEW // #NUFC pic.twitter.com/x9DU6M3O68— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 6, 2021
Full time: Leipzig 2-1 Dortmund
BVB lose ground in title race
Leipzig have beaten Dortmund 2-1 at Red Bull Arena thanks to goals from Nkunku and Poulsen!
The home side took the lead through Nkunku in the first half only to see Reus level proceedings with an expert finish early in the second.
However, BVB failed to kick on after their equaliser, and Leipzig managed to regain the advantage when Poulsen struck in the 68th minute.
Jesse Marsch's side held on for the three points to move up to second in the table and to within just six points of their opponents.
RED CARD! Sanchez sent off for Brighton
Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been shown a red card!
The Spaniard raced out of his net to take out Callum Wilson as the Newcastle star bore down on goal, and has been given his marching orders.
Talk about taking one for the team!
Hayden ends Newcastle goal drought
43 - After a run of 43 Premier League appearances without a goal, Isaac Hayden has scored his first league goal for Newcastle since January 2020, a winning goal against Chelsea in a 1-0 win. Leveller.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021
GOAL: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle (Hayden)
Magpies equalise at the Amex!
Newcastle have levelled proceedings at the Amex Stadium!
Isaac Hayden reacted quickest to turn home a header in the box and haul the Magpies back into the game, with over 20 minutes still to play.
ALL SQUARE AT THE AMEX!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 6, 2021
Ritchie's cross is headed back across goal by Clark towards Hayden who steers the ball into the net.
[1-1]#BHANEW // #NUFC https://t.co/7Ahz7ozbW2 pic.twitter.com/spRiCJ24EH
Full time: Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina
Allegri's side seal crucial three points
Juventus have got back to winning ways after beating Fiorentina 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium.
The game appeared destined to end in stalemate until Milenkovic was sent off for a second yellow card with 16 minutes left to go, which opened up gaps for Juve to exploit in the final third.
Cuadrado eventually grabbed the all-important winner, producing a piece of individual brilliance to give Massimiliano Allegri's side all three points and take them up to eighth in the Serie A table.
GOAL: Leipzig 2-1 Dortmund (Poulsen)
Hosts re-take the lead!
Leipzig are back in front and it's Yussuf Poulsen who has popped up with the crucial goal!
GOAL: Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina (Cuadrado)
Bianconeri get out of jail
Juan Cuadrado has grabbed a winner for Juventus right at the death!
It's a stunning effort from the Colombian winger, who appeared to have very little on when picking up a pass from Manuel Locatelli on the right wing.
Cuadrado deceives his marker with a flurry of stepovers to make a yard of space, and despite being close to the byline, managed to power a shot past the Fiorentina keeper and into the net.
Juve set to steal a vital win!
GOAL: Leipzig 1-1 Dortmund (Reus)
BVB draw level!
Marco Reus has levelled proceedings at the Red Bull Arena!
The German winger produced an expert finish after latching onto a defensive-splitting pass, and suddenly BVB have their tails up!
Back underway at the Amex
The action has restarted at the Amex, with Brighton the only side to make a change.
Alexis Mac Allister is on for Enock Mwepu for the hosts, but Newcastle have opted to stick with their original set-up despite a poor first-half showing.
RED CARD! Fiorentina down to ten
Fiorentina have been reduced to ten men with 16 minutes remaining against Juve!
Nikola Milenkovic picked up a second yellow for a foul on Federico Chiesa, and was subsequently shown red and sent down the tunnel.
Can Juve make their numbers advantage count?
HT: Brighton 1-0 Newcastle
Magpies heading for another defeat
Brighton lead at the interval thanks to a Leandro Trossard penalty.
The hosts deserved to make the breakthrough after dominating the possession stakes and creating the better chances of the two sides, with Newcastle once again looking short of ideas upfront.
The Magpies will end the weekend bottom of the table if they can't get themselves back into game, with it likely that personnel changes will be needed to turn the tide in the second period.
⏱ Half-time at the Amex Stadium.#BHANEW // #NUFC pic.twitter.com/eHV14ZfzTh— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 6, 2021
HT: Leipzig 1-0 Dortmund
Marsch's side hold lead at the break
RB Leipzig head in at the break a goal to the good, with Nkunku's 29th-minute effort proving to be the difference between the two sides.
Dortmund have failed to register a shot on target, and at the moment, look likely to lose valuable ground in the Bundesliga title race to Bayern, who beat Freiburg earlier in the day.
GOAL: Leipzig 1-0 Dortmund (Nkunku)
BVB go behind
RB Leipzig have drawn first blood at Red Bull Arena, thanks to a Christopher Nkunku goal.
Nkunku now has five to his name from 12 Bundesliga outings this term, while BVB have looked short on inspiration in the final third in the continued absence of star striker Erling Haaland.
GOAL: Brighton 1-0 Newcastle (Trossard)
Seagulls out in front
Trossard has picked himself up to fire Brighton in front at the Amex Stadium.
The Belgian calmly sent his penalty straight down the middle, showing no signs of nerves despite the lengthy VAR delay.
Newcastle now have a huge task on their hands to turn things around and grab their first win!
Penalty to Brighton!
Brighton have been awarded a penalty after a lengthy VAR review!
The referee initially waved away the hosts' claims after Leandro Trossard was kicked by Ciaran Clark, but after consulting the pitchside monitor, he has now pointed to the spot.
HT: Juventus 0-0 Fiorentina
Juventus have a job on their hands to halt their three-game winless streak in Serie A, with Fiorentina currently holding Massimiliano Allegri's side.
The hosts have yet to muster a shot on target, and will have to up their game significantly in the second period.
Solskjaer: I want the best for Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated his determination to turn things round at Manchester United, while admitting he was not happy with how the team was faring.
The Norwegian's job has come under increased scrutiny following October's 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool.
And another tame defeat on Saturday, this time to Manchester City, has only heightened pressure on the manager's shoulders, giving further weight to claims it is time for him to be sacked.
Read more on Goal.
Man Utd's impotent afternoon
Barca give updates on Ansu & Garcia
KO: Brighton v Newcastle & Leipzig v Dortmund
And we are underway in both of this evening's 17:30 fixtures!
Brighton are out to pile more misery on Newcastle, who are now rock bottom of the Premier League table.
In the Bundesliga, meanwhile, Leipzig will be hoping to beat Dortmund and close the nine-point gap between the two clubs.
Chelsea wasteful against Burnley
25 - Chelsea had 25 shots in their 1-1 draw with Burnley, their most in a Premier League home game they failed to win since August 2015 against Crystal Palace (26 shots, lost 2-1). Blue.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021
Barca hit self-destruct button
Tuchel: If we played this game 100 times, we’d win 99 times.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after Burnley draw: "It was a fantastic 90 minutes when you look at performance. It can only happen in football. That’s why everyone loves the game – a team can steal a point if the other team forgets to score the goals they deserve.
"We did a fantastic match. Of course I’m disappointed. If we played this game 100 times, we’d win 99 times. Today we didn’t win it. The second goal would have decided it. It’s always possible you miss one ball, one cross, and this can happen.
"It’s our fault. We should have scored. We created so many chances. You have the opponent where you want to have them. You create so many chances. We let them believe it was possible to steal a point by pure luck and that’s what happened.
"This is not the first game like this and won’t be the last. I was impressed by the performance, the attitude, the quality. It’s football, it was against us today.
"We were sharp from the first minute to the very end. You know this can happen. In real life these things happen. We are in a good place. We deserved more today. On another game we maybe get lucky and steal some points."
Full time: Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona
Barca blow huge lead
Celta Vigo manage to avoid defeat in the most thrilling of fashion, with Barca completely capitulating after seemingly being in total control for the first 50 minutes of the game.
Goals from Ansu, Busquets and Depay gave the Blaugrana a healthy half-time lead, but Aspas pulled one back before Nolito struck to set uop a nervy last 15 minutes.
Sure enough, Celta got the goal their pressing deserved when Aspas doubled his account in stoppage time, with Barca's new era under Xavi ultimately getting off to a disappointing start.
Goal: Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona (Aspas)
Celta complete fightback!
Barcelona have blown a three-goal lead!!
Aspas picks the ball up just outside the area before producing a well-placed shot that Ter Stegen gets a hand to, but can't keep out.
Celta steal a point at the death, with Barca left contemplating how they could have let such a commanding advantage slip.
Chelsea's winning run ends
Dortmund v Leipzig team news
Wolves go down at Palace, Norwich earn first win
The full-time whistle has also been blown at both Selhurst Park and the Brentford Community Stadium!
Norwich have picked up their first win of the season by beating the Bees 2-1, courtesy of first-half goals from Normann and Pukki, with Henry grabbing what amounted to no more than a consolation for the hosts.
Palace, meanwhile, have seen off Wolves thanks to second-half strikes from Zaha and Gallagher, moving up to ninth in the table in the process.
Full time: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Blues drop valuable points
It's all over at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have been held by a plucky Burnley side!
The Blues appeared to be cruising to victory after dominating the first half, with Kai Havertz scoring his fourth of the season to edge them in front.
However, Burnley were much improved in the second period and got a deserved equaliser late on when Vydra popped up to turn home in the box.
Chelsea stay top, but are now only three points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.
Goal: Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona (Nolito)
Hosts right back in it!Celta are now right back in the game thanks to a goal from Nolito!
Can Barca hold on?
Brighton v Newcastle team news
TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's the Albion XI to face @NUFC in the @PremierLeague tonight. 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 6, 2021
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hX29xWiRC3
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 6, 2021
Graeme Jones makes three changes as Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almirón all come into the starting XI.
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2WTIIZX9lT
GOAL: Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves (Gallagher)
Eagles extend their advantage
Crystal Palace have doubled their lead thanks to Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher!
The talented midfielder drove into the box after latching onto a loose ball before firing goalwards, with a deflection subsequently wrongfooting Jose Sa in the Wolves net.
GOAL: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley (Vydra)
Blues pegged back
Matej Vydra has drawn Burnley level at Stamford Bridge!!
The striker finished off a sweeping team move from close range to silence the home crowd, with the Blues now less than ten minutes away from dropping points in surprise fashion.
Barca lose Ansu through injury
Ansu Fati was substituted in the first half after picking up a hamstring injury 😞 pic.twitter.com/ICxxfzhIgr— Goal News (@GoalNews) November 6, 2021
Penalty overturned!
GOAL: Celta Vigo 1-3 Barcelona (Aspas)
Barca lose clean sheetIago Aspas pulls one back for Celta! is there enough time for a comeback?
Penalty to Wolves!
GOAL: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves (Zaha)
Eagles get their noses in front
Crystal Palace have drawn first blood against Wolves with only 25 minutes left to play!
Wilfried Zaha is the man who has broken the deadlock, with the Ivorian finding the net from a tight angle after being played in by James McArthur.
VAR needed to double-check for a possible offside, but the goal was eventually given.
Full time: Bayern 2-1 Freiburg
Victory for the German giants
Bayern have restored their four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings.
Goals from Goretzka and Lewandowski sealed the win for Nagelsmann's side, with the visitors grabbing a late consolation via Haberer.
GOAL: Bayern 2-1 Freiburg (Haberer)
Bundesliga champs lose clean sheetFreiburg grab a late goal through Janik Haberer! Surely nothing more than a consolation..
GOAL: Brentford 1-2 Norwich (Henry)
The Bees do have their goal!
Rico Henry has halved the arrears for Brentford!
The Bees didn't let the disappointment of Mbuemo's disallowed effort get them down, and have got back into the game thanks to an outstretched leg from Henry, who turns home a Saman Ghoddos' cross.
Juventus v Fiorentina team news
📝 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄-𝐔𝐏 ⚪️⚫️#JuveFiorentina #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/7keLruq3qH— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 6, 2021
TEAM NEWS | 📋— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) November 6, 2021
Our starting XI to face Juventus ⚜️
Presented by @EA_FIFA_Italia #ForzaViola 💜 #JuventusFiorentina pic.twitter.com/eynThu3ewr
Lewa scores 13th goal of the season
Goal disallowed! Brentford foiled
Mbeumo's effort has been ruled out after a VAR check!
Replays showed that the midfielder was offside as he latched onto an Ivan Toney header, with the referee subsequently chalking off the goal.
Norwich breathe a sigh of relief!
GOAL: Brentford 1-2 Norwich (Mbuemo)
Bees up and runningBryan Mbuemo has hauled Brentford back into the game!
GOAL: Bayern 2-0 Freiburg (Lewandowski)
Nagelsmann's side extend lead
Robert Lewandowski has grabbed his customary goal!
The Polish striker stole in at the back post to turn into an empty net after Leroy Sane deflected the ball his way.
The three points will now surely be Bayern's!
Chelsea v Burnley: Second half underway!
Palace vs Wolves, Brentford vs Norwich have also restarted.
Let the games continue!
La Masia graduates doing the business for Barca
HT: Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona
Away side in total control
Xavi's appointment as new Barca head coach has definitely given the players a much--needed lift, with Celta Vigo the whipping boys for a resurgent Blaugrana outfit.
Ansu's deflected effort opened the scoring before Busquets fired home with just twenty minutes on the clock, and Depay added more gloss to the scoreline just before the break.
Celta have a mountain to climb in the second half!
Depay raises the roof at Camp Nou
Other half time scores
Norwich are well on their way to a maiden 2021-22 Premier League win as they lead Brentford by two goals to nil away from home, thanks to goals from Normann and Pukki.
Crystal Palace's clash with Wolves has been far less eventful, though, with the two sides locked at 0-0 heading in at the break.
GOAL: Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona (Depay)
Blaugrana running riot
Memphis Depay has now got in on the act as Barca run wild away at Celta!
The Dutchman stole into the box to meet a driven cross from the left and directed a powerful header into the net, taking his tally for the season to six.
Reece James on fire!
7 - Only Mohamed Salah (16), Michail Antonio (9) and Jamie Vardy (8) have been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than Chelsea's Reece James (7 - 4 goals, 3 assists). Delivery. pic.twitter.com/ySHKbBLino— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021
GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Burnley (Havertz)
Blues out in front against the Clarets
Chelsea are one up against Burnley thanks to Kai Havertz!
The German left his marker to head home a pinpoint Reece James cross from the right-wing, with the Blues finally making their first-half dominance count.
GOAL: Celta Vigo 0-2 (Busquets)
Xavi era gets off to a great start!
Busquets fires Barca into a two-goal lead!
The Spanish midfielder is not known for his finishing prowess, but has produced a great impression of a lethal forward by curling the ball low into the net from just outside the box.
Barca in cruise control now!
GOAL: Brentford 0-2 Norwich (Pukki)
Canaries in dreamland!Pukki doubles Norwich's lead from the spot!
The Finnish striker sent Alvaro Fernandez the wrong way with his penalty kick to send the away supporters into raptures.
Penalty to Norwich!!!
Chelsea dominating against Burnley
Still no goals heading towards the half-hour mark at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea are pressing forward relentlessly.
Thomas Tuchel's men have had 75 per cent of the ball and eight shots already, along with six corners, with the Clarets pegged back in their own half.
Surely its only a matter of time before the Blues get their noses in front unless Burnley can turn the tide!
GOAL: Celta Vigo 0-1 Barcelona
Fati fires Barca ahead
Barcelona are in front after just five minutes thanks to their No.10 Ansu Fati!
The Spanish forward picked the ball up in the box before manufacturing a yard to shoot and finding the far corner of the net, albeit with the slight aid of a deflection.
Barca's wonderkid strikes again!
HT: Bayern 1-0 Freiburg
Bayern are on course to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings after a comfortable first half at home to Freiburg.
Julian Nagelsmann's side lead through a 30th minute Leon Goretzka effort, with the midfielder showing great composure to slot in his second goal of the season.
Bayern are good value for the lead after dominating in terms of shots and possession, leaving Freiburg with it all to do to turn things around in the second half.
Normann fires home for Norwich
GOAL: Brenford 0-1 Norwich (Normann)
Canaries out in front
Norwich City have taken the lead against Brentford through a Mathias Normann effort!
The 25-year-old embarked on a mazy run that saw him leave a number of opposition defenders for dust before firing into the far corner of the net from the edge of the area.
Could Norwich be on their way to their first three points of the season?
GOAL: Bayern 1-0 Freiburg (Goretzka)
Leon Goretzka has put Bayern one-nil up on the half-hour mark against Freiburg, with the German producing a cool finish after breaking into the box.
First blood to the champions!
KO: Brentford v Norwich, Chelsea v Burnley, Palace v Wolves & Brighton v Newcastle
Can Chelsea put some distance between themselves and City again? Will Norwich grab their first win? Can Wolves keep their strong run going? Will Newcastle's new era finally get started?
All of these questions will be answered over the next 90 minutes..
Guardiola: City put 'ball in fridge'
FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man CityA man never afraid of a dodgy metaphor, Pep Guardiola has just produced a classic here, telling Sky Sports: "You have to put the ball in the fridge. A lot of passes, a lot of passes. Except 10 minutes in the middle when I thought we lose stupid ball, really good.
"Here at Old Trafford always a good performance in general since we are together, We have won many times, much more than at any other stadium. Solid performance, good game and deserved victory. Three more points."
Pass it on
FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Foden hails City 'domination'
FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man CityPhil Foden is quite naturally chuffed to pieces that his team took a chunk out of their rivals, telling Sky Sports: "We had the game of our lives today. Everything went right, a lot of possession and chances. We dominated from start to finish.
"We knew we could exploit the space in behind and we picked the right times to do it. My team-mates found me a few times in behind and on another day I could have finished the chances"
When the going gets tough...
FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
KO: Bayern v Freiburg
From the Premier League to the Bundesliga, another champion is in action - Bayern Munich have just kicked off against Freiburg in Germany.
Robert Lewandowski looks in the mood today and nary a ball has been kicked.
Blue is the Manchester colour
FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Visitors coast to derby win against listless hosts
The final whistle goes and Manchester United have been put out of their misery. Manchester City, even without a number nine specialist, have claimed the bragging rights once more in this derby clash.
Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shake hands in the downpour. The former has never looked more assured in his position. The latter looks to be on thinner ice than ever before.
Ronaldo booked in final moments
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Like a predator in the long grass, or a child refusing to eat at dinnertime, Manchester City have played with their food today.
Manchester United look absolutely forlorn - and now Cristiano Ronaldo picks up a yellow card after he slides into Kevin De Bruyne on the rain-swept turf.
Many rude songs are bellowing around Old Trafford about the hosts' general failure. This has been one to forget for them - and one for the visitors to cherish.
Silva strikes gold
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Team News: Palace v Wolves
Team News: Brentford v Norwich
Shaw off for Red Devils
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Luke Shaw has gone down a second time now and that will be the end of his afternoon. Concussion is the fear - he took a head knock in that original challenge from Rodri.
Alex Telles will see out the last quarter-hour or so of this one, but both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate will be left to sweat upon the England man's fitness.
Team News: Chelsea v Burnley
Blues welcome Clarets to Stamford Bridge
Rashford on, Shaw injured
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
This has been a miserable day at the office for Manchester United. The fact they haven't conceded more suggests they are more into this match than they were - and they perhaps are - but they are looking so washed out in the rain today.
Marcus Rashford replaces Mason Greenwood and then Luke Shaw goes down injured. It could be a sad end to the England man on his 200th game for the club - but he stays on in the end.
Leaky
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
14 - Manchester United are now without a clean sheet in their last 14 home games in all competitions - they've only had one longer run in their entire history without a home clean sheet, a 21-game run between April 1958 and March 1959. Porous. pic.twitter.com/dDsvnX6WJd— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021
Team News: Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg
Sancho replaces Bailly as Solskjaer gambles future
Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to do something - and it is Jadon Sancho, such a sidelined figure since his arrival, who arrives for the hosts.
He replaces Eric Bailly, as Manchester United return to four at the back.
Here we go.
WATCH: Silva doubles City lead with De Gea blunder
HT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
HT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
Champions lead after sorry concessions for hosts
The whistle goes, to put Manchester United out of their misery. Save the odd play, they have been vastly inferior in this one - and Manchester City's second goal might have done enough to kill their hopes of a comeback off too.
You do not see the Red Devils finding one goal here, let alone two or three.
GOAL: Man Utd 0-2 Man City
(Bernardo Silva)
Game over before the break? City double their lead - and this is a bit of a bizarre one.
Joao Cancelo lofts a cross towards the far post from the left edge of the box, sailing over. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw - having already seen their teammate turn one into his own net - opt to leave it, thinking it will go out of play.
But behind them, Bernardo Silva stretches for it, and somehow gets a touch. David De Gea cannot make a clean collection and the ball squeaks off him and in at the woodwork.
Imitation of Life
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
De Gea keeps game at one-goal gap
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
Unwanted history
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
WATCH: Bailly turns ball into own net for City opener
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
Disaster start for Red Devils
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
GOAL: Man Utd 0-1 Man City
(Eric Bailly OG)
It's the worst possible start for Manchester United in this derby clash - Eric Bailly has turned the ball into his own net!
After half-chances at both ends, Manchester City force the Red Devils into shapelessness with two dangerous crosses. Victor Lindelof sees off the first but Joao Cancelo is undeterred.
He flicks a return effort in from the left edge. Bailly lunges for it at the near post, miscues and puts the ball behind his goalkeeper.
KO: Man Utd v Man City
After a wreath has been laid by both managers for Remembrance Day and The Last Post has echoed around Old Trafford, the whistle goes - and we are underway at Old Trafford!
Strap in folks. This could be a firework of a game.
Shaw hits magic marker
Man Utd v Man City
King of City
Man Utd v Man City
Warmups underway
Man Utd v Man City
Derby delights
Man Utd v Man City
Last time out... bar a few
Man Utd v Man City
Ronaldo out to rewrite final chapter
Man Utd v Man City
It's fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester derby moments most likely hinge on that date in late 2008, when he picked up a red card - his second in the fixture, no less, more than any other player.
He's back today to rewrite that history - and as the man keeping Manchester United in the goals, you'd back him to be at the centre of any great escape.
A time for heroes?
Man Utd v Man City
City up for a fight
Man Utd v Man City
Guardiola stacks the deck
Man Utd v Man City
On the other side of the field, master tactician Pep Guardiola continues to work around the lack of an established number nine by naming a superb playmaker at the centre of his front three.
Today, it is Kevin De Bruyne who fills the role. Jack Grealish will have to make do with the bench, as will Raheem Sterling, with Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus on either side of the Belgian.
The wealth of forward talent there for the champions is mighty. They arrive as favourites, despite that shock loss to Crystal Palace.
Where magic is made
Man Utd v Man City
Solskjaer sticks to formation guns
Man Utd v Man City
Thoughts then, Red Devils fans?
Having returned to the 3-5-2 formation with victory against Tottenham and a draw with Atalanta in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeps the faith - but can his formation get the ball forward?
The central duo of Fred and Scott McTominay, behind Bruno Fernandes, could struggle to get the ball up for Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood. Paul Pogba of coruse remains out of the picture following his red card against Liverpool - while Jadon Sancho must settle for the bench again.
Team News: Man Utd v Man City
Ronaldo heads 3-5-2 for hosts, Grealish benched for visitors
Get ready to rumble...
Man Utd v Man City
Only one hot ticket in town...
Man Utd v Man City
There's going to be football until the cows come home today - but come on, there's really only one game on everybody's lips.
The Manchester Derby has seldom failed to deliver in recent years - and this time, it comes with the bonus of all the added intrigue the season has thrown up.
Cristiano Ronaldo is back for his first such game in over a decade. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could well be here for his last. And Pep Guardiola wants a response after a shock loss to Crystal Palace.
It's got the makings of a thriller, this one.
Today's order of play
That will be the delightful kick-off on a true feast of football action over today as well, taking in all five of Europe's top leagues, as a host of heavyweights do battle on the fields of the continent. In running order today, Goal will be bringing you live updates from:
1230: Manchester United v Manchester City
1430: Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg
1500: Brentford v Norwich City
1500: Chelsea v Burnley
1500: Crystal Palace v Wolves
1515: Celta Vigo v Barcelona
1700: Juventus v Fiorentina
1700: Brighton v Newcastle
1730: RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
2000: Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain
2000: Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
One week ago, the writing looked to be on the wall for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United - and once more, Cristiano Ronaldo helped engineer a major result for his boss.
But now, the pair are truly in crunch territory, against Premier League champions and biggest rivals Manchester City. For the former, it could be do-or-die - and for the latter, it's a chance to rewrite history in his favour.