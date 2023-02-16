Lionel Messi's father Jorge kills Barcelona transfer hopes with strong statement on potential Camp Nou return

Jorge Messi offered an update on his son's future, saying he does not expect the World Cup winner to play for former club Barcelona again.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's future remains uncertain with the Argentina international out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There has been speculation Messi could return to former club Barcelona, but his father has played down such talk and says he has not been in touch with president Joan Laporta.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't think Leo will play for Barca again," he told Sport. "The conditions are not met. We have not spoken with Laporta and there is no offer."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have confirmed contract talks with Messi are ongoing and that the club are keen to keep the forward in the French capital. However, the Ligue 1 champions have also been warned by ex-France international Jerome Rothen that extending Messi's contract would be a "very bad idea." MLS outfit Inter Miami are also keen on landing the 35-year-old on a free transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine and PSG are due back in action on Saturday in Ligue 1 against Lille.