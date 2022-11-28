Kudus follows in Musa footsteps as Ghana taste World Cup glory

The Black Stars midfielder was the star of the show as the Black Stars defeated South Korea

Mohammed Kudus followed in Ahmed Musa’s footsteps on Monday, as he starred in Ghana’s 3-2 victory over South Korea in World Cup Group H.

In netting twice against the Asian heavyweights, Kudus becomes the youngster player since Musa at the 2014 World Cup to score twice in a match at the tournament.

The Nigeria forward was only 21 years and 254 days when he netted twice in a 3-2 defeat by Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina, with Kudus scoring his Qatar double at the age of 22 years and 118 days.

On that occasion, Musa’s heroics weren’t able to take the Super Eagles past Argentina, but Kudus’s brace—first to give Ghana a 2-0 lead in the 34th minute, and then to restore the Black Stars’ advantage in the 68th minute—were enough to secure all three points for the West African giants.

It also thrusts them firmly into the reckoning for the knockout stages, and they’ll head into Friday’s grudge match with Uruguay knowing that they have their own destiny in their hands.

Regardless of the result in Portugal’s match with Uruguay later on Monday, a win would guarantee Ghana’s progress, while a draw would be enough as well if Portugal avoid defeat in both of their matches.

Either way, the Black Stars are firmly alive in this ground having bounced back in style following their controversial defeat by Portugal.

At the heart of their triumph was Kudus, who starred on Ghana’s right side, and was at the heart of much that was good about the Black Stars’ play.

He began this season struggling to get into Ajax’s first team, and allegedly pushed for a move away from Amsterdam ahead of transfer deadline day, with Everton reportedly keen on his services.

The attacker turned things around in style in the Eredivisie, thriving in a false nine role to score five in the top flight, and a further four in the Champions League.

He’s now become the star—along with Vincent Aboubakar—of Africa’s most goal-laden day in the history of the World Cup, with Cameroon and Ghana scoring six between them on Monday—an all-time record for the continent.

Kudus was duly named Man of the Match, and Uruguay must beware of the attacker’s sharp finishing when the pair meet in a 2010 rematch.