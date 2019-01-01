KPL promotion race intensifies in the National Super League

Only five points separate leaders Wazito from fifth-placed Ushuru with three matches remaining this season

The National Super League will enter Matchday 37 on Wednesday with 10 matches lined up across various venues in the country.

Wazito, who slumped to third-placed Nairobi Stima with a 5-3 loss on Sunday, will seek redemption against FC Talanata at Camp Toyoyo.

Second-placed Kisumu All-Stars will host 18th placed Green Commandoes and a win will keep them close to automatic promotion too. Nairobi Stima will be at Karuturi Grounds to host Shabana while Ushuru will face Kangemi All-Stars at Ruaraka Grounds.

Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima both have 74 points but the former's superior goal difference places them second and a point below Wazito.

Teams that will finish first and second get automatic promotion to the while the team that will finish third will face Posta in the play-offs.

Fixtures: Ushuru vs Kangemi All-Stars (Ruaraka Grounds, 3 pm), FC Talanta vs Wazito (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm), Modern Coast Rangers vs Police (Serani Sports Ground, 3 pm) Coast Stima vs Fortune Sacco (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm) St. Joseph’s Youth vs Kibera Black Stars (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm),

Kisumu All Stars vs Green Commandos (Moi Stadium, 3 pm) Nairobi City Stars vs Migori Youth (Hope Center, 3 pm) Bidco United vs Thika United (Thika Stadium, 3 pm), Nairobi Stima vs Shabana (Karuturi Grounds, 3 pm) Eldoret Youth vs Administration Police (Eldoret Show Grounds, 3 pm).