Kenya U-17 remain confident despite opening loss to Egypt
The Kenya U-17 team coach Michael Amenga has hopes that his team will win their next match in the Union of North African Football Federations (UNAF) Under-18 tournament on Wednesday.
The juniors will play Algeria in the next UNAF U-18 match after going down 1-0 to Egypt in their opener at the Tolip Borg El Arab Stadium on Saturday.
“The boys gave a good account of themselves as much as we didn’t get the result we were looking forward to," Amenga told Football Kenya Federation official portal.
“We have had a recovery session today (Sunday) and our sights are set on getting a positive outcome on Wednesday against Algeria."
Amenga further revealed that the team will be without midfielder Abdulmalik Hussein, who picked up a knock.
“Hussein got injured, he may miss Wednesday’s match. We, however, have enough capacity to fill in the void," the coach added.
Kenya will play Morocco on Friday and neighbours Tanzania on Sunday.