Kenya U-17 remain confident despite opening loss to Egypt

Kenya will come up against Algeria on Wednesday before rounding up the tournament with matches against Tanzania and Morocco

The U-17 team coach Michael Amenga has hopes that his team will win their next match in the Union of North African Football Federations (UNAF) Under-18 tournament on Wednesday.

The juniors will play in the next UNAF U-18 match after going down 1-0 to in their opener at the Tolip Borg El Arab Stadium on Saturday.

“The boys gave a good account of themselves as much as we didn’t get the result we were looking forward to," Amenga told Football Kenya Federation official portal.

“We have had a recovery session today (Sunday) and our sights are set on getting a positive outcome on Wednesday against Algeria."

Amenga further revealed that the team will be without midfielder Abdulmalik Hussein, who picked up a knock.

“Hussein got injured, he may miss Wednesday’s match. We, however, have enough capacity to fill in the void," the coach added.

Kenya will play on Friday and neighbours on Sunday.