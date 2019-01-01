Kenya start Cecafa U15 Challenge Cup with victory against Somalia

The teenagers needed two goals in the first half and one in the second half to record victory

The U15 national football team defeated Somalia 3-1 in their first Group A match in the ongoing Cecafa U15 championship in Asmara, Eritrea.

Andreas Odhiambo scored Kenya's first goal in the 16th minute before James Gachago added the second to hand the junior Stars a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Andrew Waliaula scored the third for Kenya as they collected their first points in the inaugural tournament. In the other group match pitting Burundi and hosts Eritrea, the former team won 2-1.

Sagar Lakhani's boys will face their second group opponents Sudan on August 18 before ending their preliminary assignments with a match against Burundi on August 20.

In Groups A and B, the top three teams will proceed to the quarter-finals while only two teams will proceed from Group C which has three teams.

The quarter-finals will be staged on August 28 with the semi-finals being held on August 30 before the final and the third-place play-off which will be played on the first day of September.

Article continues below

Kenya starting XI: Alvin Odari, Brian Kamau, Robby Mangi, James Gashago, Brian Osoro, Umar Rajab, Joseph Munala, Teddy Sirma, Kevin Wangaya, Khamis Nyale, Andreas Odhiambo.

Subs: Kennedy Okumu, Isaac Mugweru, Karl Murugi, Ibrahim Mone, Mike Churchill, Zein Mwakitawa, Andrew Waliaula, Alvin Kasavuli, Gil Harel.