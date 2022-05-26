Kenya President Kenyatta proud to receive World Cup trophy

The East African nation is among 51 countries that will receive the gong before it arrives in Qatar

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta received the Fifa World Cup trophy when it landed in the country on Thursday.

It is the fourth time Kenya is hoisting the coveted trophy after doing so in 2010, 2013, and 2018 and the president described the arrival of the trophy – on its way to Qatar where teams will fight for it between November and December 2022 – as a privilege for the country.

"The Fifa World Cup remains the greatest sporting extravaganza in the world. From big cities to sleepy villages, the tournament is followed in every nation by enthusiastic fans from all segments of society," Kenyatta said.

"It is, therefore, a moment of great privilege and profound honour for Kenya as we officially receive the World Cup trophy on behalf of our nation.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Kenya, it is an honour to be part of the 51 countries and territories that are part of the global tour of the sport’s most acclaimed trophy. "I thank Fifa and all its partners, including Coca-Cola, for making this global tour a possibility and the stop in Kenya, a reality."

Vice president Debra Mallowah said the arrival of the trophy is a chance to bring a global focus to Kenya.

"We are honoured to partner with Fifa to deliver this iconic trophy to Kenya. It gives us the unique opportunity to shine a spotlight on this beautiful country and the fans who love this beautiful game," Mallowah said.

"The Fifa World Cup trophy tour is an extraordinary opportunity to bring Kenyans together, taking a piece of football history and sharing a passion for the sport with each other. Indeed, football has the power to unite us all."

Before the trophy was unveiled, the guests were entertained by a match between former Harambee Stars players – led by ex-Kenya captain Musa Otieno – and Coca Cola FC. The Stars legends won the game by a 1-0 margin before Wasafi FC and State House Soccer Academy drew 1-1.

The arrival of the 18-carat gold trophy comes at a time when Kenya is under suspension by Fifa.

Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia, Senegal, and Morocco will represent Africa in the competition.