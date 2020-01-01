Kakamega Homeboyz set to unveil Ksh20million new sponsorship deal

The top flight outfit have sealed another partnership, this time with a betting firm, which will be unveiled next week

Kakamega have struck yet another deal, as the FKF Premier League club will unveil a new sponsor next week.

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has confirmed to Goal the team has signed a one-year deal with a renowned betting firm in the country and the official unveiling will be done on December 29.

“We have signed a one-year deal worth Ksh20million and it will be made official on December 29,” Shimanyula told Goal. “I don’t want to give more details, as the sponsor will divulge everything on the new deal during the unveiling ceremony.”

The new development will be a big boost to Homeboyz, who already receive support from the County Government of Kakamega.

The County government has signed a Ksh15m deal with the club and Shimanyula is now confident with the new sponsors coming on board, the club will not have difficulties to run their day-to-day activities.

“It is a big boost to the club considering we have always been depending on the sponsorship from the county government, but now it is good to have another sponsor coming in, it will help us to pay player salaries and also make sure the other day to day activities are sorted amicably," he continued.

Homeboyz have not enjoyed a good start to the 2020-21 campaign as they have played three matches – winning the opener against 1-0, drew 1-1 against Posta before losing 2-0 to table-toppers .

In a recent interview, Shimanyula explained why his team is struggling to post good results in the FKF Premier League.

“I must admit we have not started well in this campaign and it is all because we don’t have our regular players in the squad,” Shimanyula told Goal. “We don’t have six players because of various reasons, some are injured and some are out because of sickness.

“We have been using players from our youth team in the league matches and remember they don’t have the needed experience, but I am happy they have always worked hard to get us results.

“Against KCB, our six regulars were not available, and the coach had to use the players from the youth team, it is the reason we are having a difficult time but I want to promise our fans that this will come to an end soon.”

Shimanyula continued: “Most of the players have now resumed training and could be available for our next assignment. I know we will see a great improvement from our first three matches.”

Last season, Homeboyz finished second behind winners when the FKF moved to end the season owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and Shimanyula is confident they will still fight for the title in this campaign despite the poor start.