Kaddu: Ismaily SC sign Uganda ace from RS Berkane

The striker sealed a deal with the Moroccan side in August 2019 but has now terminated it to join El Daraweesh

and former KCCA FC striker Patrick Kaddu has joined 's Ismaily SC from RS Berkane.

Kaddu joined RS Berkane from KCCA after his participation in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) and has ditched the Moroccan side after five months.

Although El Daraweesh hopes the former Maroons and Kira Young striker will bolster their attacking front, they did not disclose the length of the contract handed to the Ugandan.

“Ismaily strengthen its offensive line with the acquisition of Ugandan international [Patrick] Kaddu from Moroccan top division side RS Berkane,” Ismaily announced on their Twitter handle.

الإسماعيلي يعزز خط هجومه بالدولي الأوغندي "باتريك كادو" قادما من نهضة بركان المغربي 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇬#Welcome_Kaddu#IsmailySC pic.twitter.com/5csIS2frco — Ismaily SC (@Ismailyofficial) January 31, 2020

“Within the framework of the Ismaili Board of Directors headed by Engineer Ibrahim Othman to meet the needs of the technical staff led by the French Didier Gomez and in order to increase the offensive effectiveness of the team and seek competition for titles, Ismaili officials completed the contract procedures with the Ugandan international striker, [Patrick] Kaddu,” the club's statement on their website stated.

“The technical director expressed a strong desire to include the player in the team’s ranks after a careful follow-up of his distinguished level and technical capabilities, so the Marketing and Contracting Department headed by Mohamed Khalaf succeeded in obtaining the services of the international player after intense negotiations with the player and his Moroccan club.”

Kaddu's arrival at the Egyptian-topflight adds to the number of Ugandans doing trade in the North African country. Emmanuel Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makkasa), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta SC), Allan Kyambade (El Gouna) and Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha SC) are the other Cranes' players who recently completed moves.