'I'm not done with you yet' - Ibrahimovic confirms LA Galaxy stay

The Swedish striker has announced his decision to remain with his current club amidst speculation about his future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he is staying in the MLS with LA Galaxy via a post on social media.

There was a great deal of speculation surrounding the star striker's future, with strong links to former club AC Milan.

However, it seems the mercurial forward is set for another season in Los Angeles following his typically dramatic announcement.

Ibrahimovic scored 22 goals and notched seven assists in 27 league games for LA Galaxy as he continued to defy the ageing process, scoring his 500th career goal in acrobatic fashion against Toronto.

 

