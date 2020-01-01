Iddrisu Baba: Ghana midfielder Baba primed for Ghana's friendly clash with Mali

The Real Mallorca man sheds light on the Black Stars preparations in Turkey

Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Mohammed Baba believes ’s camp is in high spirits ahead of the upcoming international friendly matches against Mali and .

The Black Stars are set to face their continental counterparts in the Turkish city of Antalya on Friday before taking on 2022 World Cup hosts in a second friendly on Monday.

Baba is among the early arrivals in the Ghana camp, where the group trained for the first time on Tuesday with 13 men.

"First of all, it’s been great, collectively it’s been great," the 24-year-old told the Ghana Football Association's official website.

"Everybody is putting in their maximum effort, even though not all the players are here, everything is moving on smoothly.

"I think they [Ghanaians] should keep supporting us and praying for us and just enjoy the game.

"With God everything is possible so they should just keep praying and let’s leave the rest to God."

Baba is on his second-ever camp with the Black Stars following his first in November 2019 when Ghana took on and Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers.

In March, he received a second call-up for a double-header against Sudan but the games were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s such a great feeling [being with the national team] because outside, although we have friends and colleagues at the club side, when we come to the national team, usually it's different because of the tradition here," said the Accra-born.

"Unlike the European type, it’s amazing being together with the guys in the national team.

"We still have the confidence, personally, I am ready to learn, pick new challenges and opportunities.

"I am just here to enjoy myself, learn as much as possible and help the team. And I think collectively all the guys are having the same thought as I have."

The two upcoming games are part of Ghana's preparations for the resumption of the Afcon 2022 qualifiers in November.

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler will officiate Friday's game against Mali, with assistance from Cevdet Komurcuoglu, Emre Eyisoy and Melis Ozcgdem.