Harambee Stars named Team of the Year at annual awards

Harambee Stars’ recognition comes after the team’s outstanding display in 2018 that saw them seal a place in 2019 Afcon finals

Harambee Stars was named Team of the Year at the annual Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) Awards.

This as Football Kenya Federation came third in the Federation of the Year category. Elizabeth Katangwe Kioko was also named the Most Valuable Player in the Girls Category while Kwale Girls emerged the Girls Team of the Year.

Harambee Stars’ recognition comes after the team’s outstanding display in 2018, where they managed to pick up six wins, two draws and four defeats in 12 international matches.

Kenya most importantly sealed qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, set to be held in Egypt in June, 2019. –