Former Nigeria and PSG striker Ogbeche wins Goal of the Season award in India

One out of the forward's 15 goals in the Indian top-flight this season was voted as the best goal by fans in the Asian country

forward Bartholomew Ogbeche's ferocious shot against Chennaiyin back in December has been voted as the Fans' Goal of the Season in the .

The 35-year-old's equaliser from outside the penalty area had a total vote of 61.27 per cent, to see off competition from Rafael Crivellaro's 50-yard strike in the final match-up.

Although Kerala Blasters lost the game by 3-1, Ogbeche has been a standout player in Kibu Vicuna's team with a return of 15 goals in 16 league appearances this campaign.

Since he moved to from Willem II in 2018, the former PSG attacker has scored 27 league goals across two seasons including 12 goals in his debut campaign with .

On the international scene, Ogbeche last played for the Super Eagles in an international friendly against the in 2004 where he scored a brace in the 3-0 win.

He was also a member of the team at the 2002 Fifa World Cup in Korea/ , and he made two appearances in the competition.