FKF Shield Cup: Committee to decide fate of Gor Mahia and KCB

The federation CEO reveals to Goal a committee will sit, discuss and decide the fate of the two clubs in the knockout tourney

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed the league and competitions committee will meet next week to discuss the fate of and after they opted to skip the FKF Round of 16 matches owing to the coronavirus.

Gor Mahia were scheduled to take on fellow Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Posta while KCB were due to tackle another top-flight side Wazito FC in the knockout competition on Saturday.

However, KCB were the first team to confirm that they had withdrawn from taking part in the match which was scheduled to be played behind closed doors at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru after Kenya confirmed the first case of the Covid-19 virus on Friday.

And on Saturday, Gor Mahia followed suit hours into the match also citing the directive by the government which banned gatherings involving over 15 people after the pandemic was discovered in the country.

FKF has now told Goal the fate of the two teams in the competition will be decided next week.

“The league and competitions committee will look into the matter on the two cases and give us the way forward,” FKF acting CEO Barry Otieno told Goal on Saturday.

“The decision to continue with the matches was done in consultation with all the key stakeholders, including the government.

“The FKF league and competition committee upon receipt of the match officials report will sit down next week and make a decision on a case by case basis.”