Eymael: I dedicate Yanga SC position in league to late ex-President Mkapa

The Belgian tactician remembers ex-President who passed away at 81 after his team secured second spot on the final day

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has dedicated the team’s efforts to finish second in the Mainland Premier League to the late former President Benjamin Mkapa.

Mkapa died on July 24 at the age of 81 after leading Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 and was succeeded by Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

And in a perfect sendoff, Yanga, who in an earlier statement had described Mkapa as their ‘number one fan’, pipped Azam FC to the second position after beating Lipuli FC 1-0 while the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ only managed a 2-2 draw against Tanzania Prisons.

More teams

The win enabled the Timu ya Wananchi to finish second with 72 points, while Azam settled for third on 70 and Namungo FC came fourth on 64, while Simba SC, who had already been crowned champions, finished top on 88 points.

The Belgian coach has now told Goal the win against Lipuli, which pushed them to the second position, is a perfect dedication to the late Mkapa.

“It is all because of God because going into the match we lost one of our best fans in the country, Mkapa, and I want to dedicate this win and the position to him,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

“[Mkapa] was a great Yanga fan, I am told he could not miss our matches especially when we are playing in Dar es Salaam and also follow our results and we want to join other Tanzanians to mourn his sudden death, the win is dedicated to him.

“I also want to thank the sponsors and fans for their support throughout the season, without them we could not have achieved what we have achieved, to finish second and also reach the semis of the .”

Article continues below

Eymael continued: “I am very proud of my boys, very proud of my staff and the people who were there, they never gave up, you know my physio came back, the U-20 coach also came to rescue us and finally with a very weak squad, we have managed to finish second, it is a fantastic feeling to finish second.

“It was not easy for us because when I arrived the gap between us and Simba was 28 points but we have managed to finish second and it is a good day for Yanga and the fans, we thank them for their support throughout the season.”

Singida United, Ndanda FC, Alliance FC, and Lipuli FC were all relegated as the curtain came down for the 2019-20 season.