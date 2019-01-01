Ex-AFC Leopards captain Duncan Otieno eyes place in Harambee Stars squad

The former Ingwe captain helped his team Nkana FC to defeat Zesco United and lift the Charity Shield in Zambia on Saturday

Nkana FC midfielder Duncan Otieno is aiming at getting his place in the Afcon bound Harambee Stars.

The former AFC Leopards captain helped his team to defeat Zesco United and lift the Charity Shield in Zambia. Otieno says this season he expects to play in as many games as possible to be on top shape ahead of the continental showpiece later this year.

“It is a good feeling to win the Shield, but it is just the beginning of good things; we just qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup Group stages and we are also kicking off the league on Wednesday. It is also a big year in African football considering that we have the African Cup of Nations finals.

“So it means more hard work and more challenges to play many more matches for the club and hopefully make it to Egypt for the Afcon. As for AFC Leopards I wish them the best and forever they will be in my heart,” Otieno told Goal.com.

It was Nkana's 16th Charity Shield title.