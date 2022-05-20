‘Everton survived drop because of Iwobi’ – Fans praise Nigerian after Crystal Palace win

Everton fans have pegged their survival in the Premier League on the performance of Alex Iwobi after they recovered from 2-0 down to defeat visiting Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park on Thursday.

With the Toffees needing a win to be assured of staying in the top flight, it was the visiting Eagles who raced into a 2-0 first-half lead courtesy of goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ghana international Jordan Ayew.

However, in the second period, Everton came back a more rejuvenated side and they scored through Michael Keane, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to manage the turnaround and move to 16th, four points clear ahead of Burnley in the battle for relegation.

However, what caught the eye of many Everton fans is the performance of the 26-year-old Nigeria international, who once again impressed with his tireless runs and disarmed Palace’s midfield from moving forward.

Below is how Everton fans reacted to Iwobi’s display.

Delighted Everton survived the drop just because of Alex Iwobi... He's been brilliant for them in different positions during their survival battle. — Oh' Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) May 19, 2022

Alex Iwobi went from whipping boy to one of the central figures in keeping us up. Nice one @alexiwobi 💙 — Ste (@stebyrne84) May 19, 2022

Believe it or not but Iwobi has played a HUGE part in saving Everton from getting relegated. — Raj (@Drunken_Gunner) May 20, 2022

Big ups to Alex Iwobi as well



Man had to play different positions for Everton and at the end of the day it helped them to survived for next season.



He has been so impressive for Everton for the last few months. But this summer will be big for Everton to get some good legs in — Emmanuel Chinedu (@Emerson68627759) May 19, 2022

Can’t be stated enough this. Alex Iwobi has been absolutely crucial to this survival — Jöth (@notJoth) May 19, 2022

Alex Chuka Iwobi...take a bow, you've earned it. — #SARSMUSTEND Ozurumba Anthony (@tonerobaba6) May 19, 2022

Alex iwobi. The unsung hero behind Everton's relegation battle. #EVECRY — footytalks (@Mohamed10730552) May 19, 2022

Alex Iwobi. That lad has been unbelievable — Glenn Ryan (@glennryanefc) May 19, 2022

Exhausted after that. Just watched a rerun of the full 90. Cap doffed to Alex Iwobi. That was some shift he put in. — Frank Keegan (@KeeganBig) May 19, 2022

Whew....

Iwobi🇳🇬 and Everton remains in the EPL☺ — Pamela Taiye Ilekhuoba (@pamelamodella) May 19, 2022

One fan has likened Iwobi’s superb display to Andrea Pirlo and Claude Makelele while another set of supporters want the former Arsenal winger to win Everton's player of the season award.

Iwobi played like prime Pirlo, Makelele together although! Happy to see him stay on in the EPL, his brilliant hardworking pays off! — dreLord of Lasu⚓ (@dreLord_01) May 20, 2022

Player of the season - Richarlison

Most improved - Iwobi

Young player of the season - Gordon

Honourable mention - Pickford — Day (@Day89) May 19, 2022

Alex Iwobi player of the season, I said what I said — Mas Dyoll (@dyoll_mas) May 19, 2022

Everton are safe! And they did it in style after a sweet comeback victory. Iwobi’s contribution to their safety must be applauded. — Kola O. (@iamkoolkola) May 19, 2022

Alex iwobi should be Everton best player this season alongside Pickford, he was everywhere throughout their hard times , I keep saying Everton won’t get relegated thanks to individual brilliance… @Everton @alexiwobi — Ben (@Benaj619) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of supporters called on coach Frank Lampard to keep Iwobi in the midfield next season while claiming the Super Eagle deserves the praise he is getting.

Alex Iwobi’s engine is unbelievable, and despite the circumstances he demanded the ball all game tonight. Definitely a future for him in midfield for #EFC I think — Callum (@daviescallum42) May 19, 2022

See what happens when Iwobi plays in midfield instead? I hope Lampard keeps him there — 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐄 (@manniee99) May 19, 2022

Happy for Iwobi, deserves all the love he's getting.. History will remember him for his contribution this season — Larry (@IJANWLT) May 19, 2022

Do you agree a rejuvenated Iwobi played a huge role to keep Everton in the Premier League and that Lampard should start him in midfield next season?

Let us hear your thoughts in the comment box below.