Eldoret Youth extends Shabana's poor run in the NSL

Shabana's poor run in the National Super League continued on Wednesday after the Kisii-based side fell to Joseph Oyugi's solitary goal that handed Eldoret Youth maximum points at home.

The Glamour Boys were hoping to pick themselves up from back to back defeats at the hands of Wazito and Ushuru in the game against Eldoret Youth but the host had some hidden agenda, thanks to a solitary strike by Joseph Oyugi's 28th minute.

Leaders Ushuru FC hit 22 point-mark after defeating Administration Police 2-0 at Camp Toyoyo. David Otieno scored the opener in the 4th minute before Michael Osundwa doubled the advantage late in the first half.

Wazito's hopes of making a return to the top tier suffered a blow as they fell 2-1 against Bidco. Goals from Mwema Dinken and Emmanuel Onyancha reduced Eugene Ambulwa's to a mere consolation.

In other results, Kibera Black Stars fell by a solitary goal against Kisumu All-Stars as Fortune Sacco claimed a 2-1 win against St Joseph.