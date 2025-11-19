Elche vs Real Madrid Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

League leaders Real Madrid visit Elche on Sunday night's late La Liga kickoff.

After enjoying a near-perfect start to the season, Real Madrid fired blanks in their last two encounters. An uninspiring 1-0 loss to Liverpool was followed by a goalless draw with bogey team Rayo Vallecano. The international break came at the right time for Xabi Alonso as he tries to solve his side's over-dependency on Kylian Mbappe. However, the break also caused new problems as several crucial stars picked up injuries. With Barcelona breathing down their necks in the league table, Los Blancos have to be at their ruthless best to hold onto their three-point lead.

Elche enjoyed a solid start to life back in La Liga before dropping the ball. They won three out of their opening seven encounters and drew the other four. However, Eder Sarabia's side slumped to three defeats in the next five as they dropped out of the top half. A late penalty denied them three points against Real Sociedad as they were held 1-1. With their fixture difficulty easing after the Real Madrid game, they will take on Los Blancos with no pressure.

Elche vs Real Madrid last-minute tickets: How to buy

Real Madrid's visit will make Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero bounce with joy. SeatPick helps you grab your tickets even at the last minute and experience the energy.

How to watch Elche vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game is aired on Premier Sports 1 for fans in the UK. It is broadcast on ABC and ESPN Deportes (Spanish commentary) in the US. Fans can live stream it on ESPN+ and Fubo (in the US and Canada)

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Elche vs Real Madrid Key Matchups

Rafa Mir vs Trent Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid fans can finally get to see a fully fit Alexander-Arnold start for them. After niggling injuries and a slow bedding-in period, the ex-Liverpool vice-captain is raring to go. It will be his first league stat since September. He will hold the keys to chance creation from the deep for his side. Rafa Mir, who leads the scoring charts for his side with four goals, will have a go at Alexander-Arnold.

Alvaro Nunez vs Vinicius Jr: Nunez found a magic touch in the final third with assists in back-to-back gams. He will be hoping to make it a hat-trick while also marking the electric Vinicius. Despite the backroom drama with Alonso, the Brazilian winger continues to be the starter on the left. With Mbappé in doubt for the clash, Vinicius will be expected to lead Real Madrid's attack.

Rodrigo Mendoza vs Jude Bellingham: The highly rated 20-year-old has been putting in solid performances in the middle of the park for Elche. There is a growing interest from top European clubs for his signature. He will enjoy an outing against Bellingham, who returned to fitness and form for club and country. Watch out for the pair battling it out in both boxes, trying to assert their dominance.

Elche vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid are bound to get back to winning ways sooner or later. The Elche game offers them the best chance to bounce back. Conversely, a giant slaying will breathe new life into Elche's campaign. Expect Madrid's firepower to overwhelm Elche.

GOAL's Prediction: Elche 0-2 Real Madrid

Elche vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Martinez Valero

Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero will host the clash on Sunday, November 23rd at 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET.

Elche vs Real Madrid Team news & squads

Elche team news

Getty Images

Pedro Bigas is the only absentee for Elche ahead of this clash. The veteran centre-back's absence will be keenly felt in the backline. Andre Silva will be eying to get back into the lineup, but Alvaro Rodriguez's form might deny him his chance. However, the possibility of sacrificing a midfielder and deploying a 4-4-2 is always there.

Predicted Lineups: Dituro; Nunez, Affengruber, Chust, Pedrosa; Josan, Mendoza, Febas, Mir; Silva, Rodriguez

Real Madrid team news

Getty Images

Real Madrid's injury concerns seemed to have eased for a full second before worsening again. Dean Huijsen survived a major injury scare this international break as Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe have question marks over their availability. The likes of Thibaut Courtois, Franco Mastantuono, Federico Valverde, Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger are all missing for Los Blancos. Gonzalo Garcia might be in line for another start if Mbappe misses out this weekend.

Predicted Lineups: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Bellingham, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Guler, Vinicius; Garcia

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Karim Benzema created history for Real Madrid as he moved past Raul in their all-time scorers list in the league. His first half brace of penalties helped his side to a comfortable 4-0 victory against who were at the rock bottom of the league.

Standings

Useful links