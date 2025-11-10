'We have to stick together' - Jude Bellingham fires message after Real Madrid drop points in frustrating draw with Rayo Vallecano

After missing out on the England squad in the last two international breaks in September and October due to his injury, Bellingham, along with Manchester City star Phil Foden, is back in Thomas Tuchel's team as the German coach announced the squad for the Three Lions' upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Serbia and Albania.

Explaining his decision to call back the two English stars, Tuchel had said: "First of all we are delighted they are back. Big names, big personalities, big, big talents. It’s excellent to see that both of them are in rhythm, both of them are in form, in shape, both contributing goals in important wins for their teams. It was a no-brainer. We will have central roles for both of them to bring out the very best. So happy to have them back. Happy to see them smile, happy to see them fit. This is the foundation to be selected. The contribution to their clubs lately was immense. They play regularly and are a big part for City and Real. We are delighted they are in shape and in form."