'We have to stick together' - Jude Bellingham fires message after Real Madrid drop points in frustrating draw with Rayo Vallecano
Madrid players' bad day in the office
After a frustrating 1-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League earlier last week, the Madrid attack once again failed to deliver on the pitch as they were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano. The visitors had a few opportunities to score in the game, including wasted opportunities by Arda Guler and Raul Asencio but in general their star-studded attack was kept under strict vigilance and failed to produce any fruitful outcome.
The disappointing draw at Vallecano and Barcelona's 4-2 win over Celta Vigo later in the day, which saw Robert Lewandowski score a hat-trick led to Los Blancos seeing the gap at the top of the table reduced to three points with their arch-rivals.
Bellingham's fiery message after frustrating result
After failing to deliver on the pitch, England international Bellingham shared a fiery message on Instagram in a bid to inspire his colleagues, as he wrote: "Always difficult in Vallecas but we take the point and move forward. We have to stick together and prepare for another tough spell of games coming after the break. Hala Madrid."
Bellingham back in England squad
After missing out on the England squad in the last two international breaks in September and October due to his injury, Bellingham, along with Manchester City star Phil Foden, is back in Thomas Tuchel's team as the German coach announced the squad for the Three Lions' upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Serbia and Albania.
Explaining his decision to call back the two English stars, Tuchel had said: "First of all we are delighted they are back. Big names, big personalities, big, big talents. It’s excellent to see that both of them are in rhythm, both of them are in form, in shape, both contributing goals in important wins for their teams. It was a no-brainer. We will have central roles for both of them to bring out the very best. So happy to have them back. Happy to see them smile, happy to see them fit. This is the foundation to be selected. The contribution to their clubs lately was immense. They play regularly and are a big part for City and Real. We are delighted they are in shape and in form."
Bellingham has Alonso's backing
Despite a sudden dip in his form, Bellingham continues to enjoy the backing of Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso. After the loss at Anfield last week, the Spanish had heaped praise on the midfielder as he said: "He’s had three very good games. We knew before the last break that he needed time, minutes, to get going. He’s done better than we expected after the last break. Jude is all about feeling, communicating, and connecting. That’s why he’s had some very good games."
Bellingham is also determined to win trophies with the Spanish giants after a disappointing 2024-25 season as he told CBS Sports: "I didn't think last year was a disaster. [It was] still 15 goals, 14 assists, but I know the general feeling was that it was worse. But I was a part of that, how we didn't play as well last year. There were still good moments, but not the level I want to play at, not the level like the first year. Now I've had my shoulder surgery, a new manager [Xabi Alonso], he's got that shape, how we want to play. You have to learn from it."
