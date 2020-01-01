Coronavirus: Betika donates Sh5.2m to help KPL and NSL players

Each player is set to receive sh5000 to help them purchase the basics during this tough period

Football Federation, (FKF), and betting firm Betika have unveiled a sh5.2 million package for the Kenyan Premier League, ( ) and second-tier Betika National Super League players.

30 players from each of the 17 KPL and 19 NSL clubs will take home a KES 5,000 token each from the leading online gaming firm.

At hand to receive the token was captain Kenneth Muguna and his Nairobi City Stars counterpart Anthony Kimani, on behalf of the 36 clubs.

“Thank you Betika and FKF for this kind gesture towards us,” said Kenneth Muguna in a statement obtained by Goal.

Anthony Kimani, on his part, welcomed the token, saying: “We feel appreciated. Never before has football been suspended to this extent and this token, though not enough, will go a long way in cushioning us against the economic effects of the global pandemic.”

While presenting the cheque to FKF President Nick Mwendwa and the two captains, Betika commercial Head John Mbatia reiterated the leading online gaming firm’s commitment to supporting Kenyan football.

“Football has been largely affected by this pandemic and it is for this reason that we opted to partner FKF in supporting our players,” he said.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has appreciated the effort by Betika to help the players amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I want to thank Betika for this kind gesture towards KPL and NSL clubs," Mwendwa said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"As a Federation, we remain committed to exploring measures that cushion our players, right from the grassroots to the top-tier leagues, during this time when football has been largely affected," he added.

The token comes amid Betika’s KES 90 Million investment into the second-tier National Super League as well as the community grassroots leagues.