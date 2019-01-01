Coach Sebastien Migne to soldier on with Harambee Stars despite salary delay

Harambee Stars will face off with Ghana in the final Afcon qualifying match in March

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne says his main focus is the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations despite accrued wages.

Migne will be owed three months salary by the end of February, but the Frenchman says he is fully focused to prepare the team and nothing will distract him.

"I have not been paid my salary but for sure I am happy to work with the players, my staff and my president.”

Migne met Sports Cabinet Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia last week, who promised that his three-month salary arrears will be settled once the Sports Fund is operationalized.

"I met the Sports PS and he promised that the government will look into the issue so my focus now is to try and qualify for Chan and prepare the Afcon team.”

The tactician, who called 25 local-based players to begin preparation for the Afcon/Chan championships, held a training session with the players at the School of Monitory Studies on Tuesday.