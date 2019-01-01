Cameroon: Conceicao hands maiden call-ups in first squad

The Portuguese trainer picked Ignatius Ganago and Harold Moukoudi in his Indomitable Lions squad for their Tunisia friendly in October

coach Toni Conceicao has named a 29-man squad for their friendly against on October 12.

The Portuguese coach, whose appointment was confirmed on September 20, has handed Ignatius Ganago and Harold Moukoudi call-ups to the senior national team for the first time.

20-year-old Ganago plays for Nice and has scored once in seven games for Patrick Vieira’s side this season.

Moukoudi plays for , and has made six appearances this term. The 21-year-old is a former French youth international but is eligible to switch international allegiance to the Central African nation, the nationality of his parents.

Also included in the squad is striker Jean Pierre Nsame who has scored seven goals in seven matches in the Swiss Super League this season. He missed this year’s owing to injury.

Regulars in the squad like Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana, & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong, midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Paris-Saint Germain striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all included in the group that will face the Eagles of Carthage next month.

The fixture, which will be Conceicao’s first in charge of Cameroon, will take place in Tunisia at Stade Olympique de Rades.

Cameroon squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, ), Fabrice Ondoa (KV Oostende, ), Simon Omossola Medjo (Coton Sport, Cameroon)

Defenders: Fai Collins (Standard Liege, Belgium), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, ), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), Harold Moukoudi (Saint-Etienne, ), Allan Nyom ( , ), Gaetan Bong (Brighton Albion, ), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo ( , France), Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte (Mariupol, )

Midfielders: Andre Zambo Anguissa (Villareal, Spain), Pierre Kunde Malong ( , ), Georges Mandjeck (Slavia Prague, ), Jeando Fuchs (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Arnaud Djoum (Al-Raed, ), Wilfrid Kaptoum (Betis, Spain), Christian Dingome ( , France)

Attackers: Ignatius Ganago (Nice, France), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, ), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys, ), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villareal, Spain), Brice Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland)

Standby List: Paul Georges Ntep (Kayserispor, ), Edgar Salli (ACS Sepsi, Romania), Jean Charles Castelletto (Brest, France), Felix Eboa Eboa ( , France)